Our favourite ultrawide gaming monitor is currently the cheapest it's been since Black Friday

The Acer Predator Z35P currently sits at the top of our list of best gaming monitors for those after a great ultrawide monitor, but in recent weeks and months it’s been pretty darn expensive, often fluctuating between £700 and £800 here in the UK. However, Amazon UK and Ebuyer have both slashed its price to a very tempting £650 right now, which is the cheapest this monitor’s been since Black Friday last November, where it dropped to an all-time low of £550. If you’ve been itching for a fantastic ultrawide monitor, now is a great time to take the plunge.

£650 is still a lot of money, of course, but it’s not often you’ll see a curved 3440×1440 VA panel with full Nvidia G-Sync support for less. Plus, it’s got a lovely 100Hz refresh rate for super smooth gaming, although you’ll naturally need one hell of a graphics card to get that kind of speed at its native resolution.

But it’s not just about those raw specs. As Katharine said in her review of the monitor, its VA panel has “exceptional colour accuracy” and it’s also got three USB ports built in, which is a very nice bonus. It is, as Katharine wrote, “by far the best ultrawide monitor I’ve tested so far.”

If that seems too rich for your blood, but you still dream of playing all the best PC games in ultrawide, then the LG 34GL750-B is also worth a look at the moment. Usually £520, it’s down to £480 on Overclockers. Granted it only has a 2560×1080 resolution, but it does have a higher refresh rate of 144Hz and it’s also one of Nvidia’s fully certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, too, meaning that AMD and Nvidia graphics card owners alike will be able to take advantage of its variable refresh rate technology for a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

Of course, if on second thought you’d rather just stick with a plain old 16:9 gaming monitor, then be sure to check out our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals hub for all the latest prices on today’s best gaming screens.