Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

SpongeBob: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is your childhood, but shinier

Are you ready, kids?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

23rd June 2020 / 1:07PM

Featured post

I never got SpongeBob Squarepants. When he was in his pomp, I was in that awkward pre-teen phase where I thought I was too old to just enjoy it as a cartoon, but not quite old enough to be part of the older folk that watched. Because of that, I never played Battle For Bikini Bottom when it first launched in 2003. I have a vague memory of it coming out, but it just looked like your bog-standard, middle-of-the-road, collect-a-thon 3D platformer to me. And, for the most part, it is.

But, fans of the little yellow fella celebrated a mediocre licensed platformer, because it was a step above all the putrid Nickelodeon-branded rubbish that had come before it. It was Banjo-Kazooie, just not as good. And for anyone who loved the TV show, that was enough.

Over the last decade, a community has formed around this game, and have refused to let it die: speedrunners. They breathed new life into something that many of us forgot even existed. On a daily basis, people were finding glitches and exploits, as they looked to record the fastest completion time. Terms like hand-disabling, sponge-gliding and cruise-boosting were coined by diehards, as they continued to crack open BFBB. Without this lot, it’s safe to assume SpongeBob’s finest video gaming hour would’ve never got the remake treatment with SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

But, it’s not all about those who want to get through it as quickly as possible. BFBB’s following is full of adults that have a soft spot for the game, because it reminds them of simpler times. And, even though I’ve zero attachment to the bipedal cleaning tool, I can still appreciate that. Nostalgia gets all of us. Despite its flaws, I was beaming while I played the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, for example. So, if the original Battle For Bikini Bottom was an important game for you, chances are you’ll quite enjoy this shinier version.

Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is out on Steam now.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Acer's new Predator Helios 700 laptop has a real funky keyboard

1

GTX 1660 Super prices in the UK have fallen yet again

1

Apex Legends new event adds mobile respawn beacons and loads else

New PC games coming out in 2020

All your 2020 PC release dates in one handy list

4

Latest articles

Acer's new Predator Helios 700 laptop has a real funky keyboard

1

GTX 1660 Super prices in the UK have fallen yet again

1

Apex Legends new event adds mobile respawn beacons and loads else

New PC games coming out in 2020

All your 2020 PC release dates in one handy list

4