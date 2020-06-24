Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire Stream is at 5pm tomorrow

While Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed yet again, CD Projekt Red have settled on only one delay for Night City Wire. Their livestreamed notE3 presentation was pushed back two weeks to Thursday the 25th, and will be at 6pm CEST (that’s 5pm here in the UK, 9am Pacific). It’ll be 25 minutes long, show some new gameplay from the RPG, and chat with devs about digital dreams. To occupy your cyberhands until then, they’ve bundled up 4GB of concept art, posters, screenshots, and more for your persual. Too bad they slapped the game’s logo on everything, the rats.

CDPR’s timing announcement on Twitter today says that this 25-minute episode on Twitch will “show you a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance.” They call this the “first” episode of Night City Wire and hint that more will follow.

We have heard about braindances before, a little. They’re a sort of full-sensory digital recording of someone’s experience, like living a memory, popular for entertainment in the world of Cyberpunk. Exactly how they’ll work in CP2077 and what we’ll use them for, well, I guess we’re about to learn.

As for the wodge of cyberstuff, head on over to GOG and click the banner at the top to claim the ‘Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection’. That’s almost 4GB of screenshots, concept art, graffiti, desktop wallpapers, printable posters, and other pretty pictures that would be so much nicer without the game’s logo in the way. Yes, I know it’s Cyberpunk 2077, I downloaded it, you don’t need to keep telling me. The Goodies Collection mostly contains images that have been released before over the years, rather than newness, so sadly there’s almost none of the female protagonist option either. Some are still quite nice (except for the logo).

Cyberpunk 2077 is now due on November 19th, after CDPR delayed it last week from a planned September 17th launch. They say they want a little more time for balance, bug fixes, and general polish. The September date was itself another delay, pushed back from April.

In January, when CDPR delayed the game to September, they conceded that the dev team were “unfortunately” working extended crunch hours, but justified it by saying that was “the final stage.” Seemed grim then, seems more grim now.



