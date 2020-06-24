Halo Infinite breaks radio silence to receive a message from The Banished

Surely you didn’t forget about Halo Infinite amidst the constant churn of PC releases for the Halo: Master Chief Collection. Halo Infinite has been here all along. Watching. Listening. 343 Industries have fired up the radio to broadcast a message on the newest Halo game. It’s just a teaser for now, though it seems to confirm yer pals The Banished are coming back for a taste of the Chief.

343 posted a short video today, mostly just relevant for its audio. It does start out by signaling the reception of an anomaly and then deciphering the message before it plays. “Transmission intercepted. Unknown point of origin,” says the video description. Here it is if you want to hear it with your ears first:



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Here’s the transcript as well, if that deep, gravelly voice isn’t coming across clear for you:

“The hour approaches

Our forces occupy the ring

Within hours it will be under our control

Humanity will burn

Their brazen defiance will be all but a memory

No more Prophets

No more lies

We stand together

Brothers to the end

We are his will

We are his legacy

We are The Banished”

There’s probably more to go on for you folks who know your Halo lore better, the long and short is the return of The Banished. They’re a faction of Brute mercenaries that rebelled against the Covenant after the human-Covenant war, led by a bloke called Atriox. You might remember fighting them back in Halo Wars 2 a couple years ago.

That’s about all for today’s Halo Infinite teaser, but there’s sure to be more coming within the next month. Microsoft are planning another Xbox 20/20 event like the one they hosted in May featuring, among other things, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Though a date hasn’t been set yet, Microsoft said that July’s event would focus on Xbox Game Studios games. That means Master Chief will likely be stepping up to the plate next month.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.