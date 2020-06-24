Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

I honestly thought this Minecraft screenshot was just a photo of a laptop

We put a PC in your PC so you can game while you game.

Nate Crowley

Reviews Editor

24th June 2020 / 12:00PM

Featured post A screenshot of a laptop in the Ultimate Immersion mod for Minecraft.

For a game whose whole shtick was that you could make anything, so long as you didn’t mind it looking blocky and pixellated, Minecraft sure has inspired a lot of people to attempt to make it look like reality. Last month, I checked out a city that’s taken 400 people a decade to build, and which has now reached such a scale that you can squint slightly and think you’re looking at photos of the real world. That was pretty impressive. But today I saw a mod that mangles Minecraft’s basic premise so profoundly that you don’t even need to squint to mistake it for reality – or at the very least a piece of high-end architectural software.

A screenshot of Minecraft, showing a desktop computer in the Ultimate Immersion mod.

Big fan.

The anonymous creator of Ultimate Immersion, the mod in question, is clearly really into PC gaming. So much so, in fact, that in order to showcase the powers of his mod’s latest iteration, he’s created… a gaming PC. And a gaming laptop. Inside the game. They’re the glowy, RGB status symbol sort, but alas, I do not think you can actually play games on them, making them essentially just very pretty boxes. Still, they are well pretty – clap thy peepers on this:

As you can see in the video above, Ultimate Immersion is not just about pretend computers. The photorealistic mod, which clearly requires ray tracing support, makes Minecraft houses entirely unrecognisable as what they actually are, appearing as ultra-sleek wealth dungeons off of mid-2000s MTV instead:

A screenshot of the inside of a house in Minecraft's prettiest mod.

I mean come on, there’s HD texture packs, and then there’s… this.

Perhaps the biggest mindcruncher, for me at least, is that Ultimate Immersion does away with the clonky, stair-based rooves beloved to all builders of Minecraft houses, and gives the game true sloping surfaces instead:

A screenshot of proper slopes in Minecraft's best graphics mod.

Needless to say, the water in this mod looks nicer than real water, too.

Honestly, I find it quite hard to cope with. Minecraft with proper diagonals is like Street Fighter with Sudoku minigames, or Dwarf Fortress with mouse support – i.e. amazing, but completely unnatural. It wrinkles my Ronalds right up. You’d think it would be easier to just code an architectural modelling programme from scratch, wouldn’t you? But then here is this mod, jury-rigged from a game that, at its core, once looked like this:

A screenshot of vanilla Minecraft.

I did notice that even in Ultimate Immersion, trees still look blocky, and fire looks a bit guff – it’s reassuring to know there are at least still some barriers to Minecraft becoming indistinguishable from reality.

That’s got to have taken a lot of work. But I appreciate it. I spent a good eighteen seconds earlier just admiring Ultimate Immersion’s spruce planking texture, which is so detailed you can almost smell the varnish. Here it is, with the same texture from the unmodded game superimposed for comparison:

A screenshot of a really shiny, high-res textured floor in Ultimate Immersion for Minecraft.

Utterly unreasonable.

If you’ve got the electric muscles for the task, of course, you can have a go with Ultimate Immersion yourself. The full business appears to be only available through the mod’s Patreon scheme, as far as I can tell, but there are elements available from the Ultimate Immersion website, as well as all the further information you could hope to find on how pretty it makes things.

An image of a boat Nate made in vanilla Minecraft.

Does your boat have an onboard rainforest and donkey sanctuary? Didn’t think so.

I’m not much of a modsman myself. I prefer to play Minecraft in its original flavour, and squeeze what aesthetic pleasantry I can from what the game gives me. You can see a nice galleon I built recently in the screenshot above, for example. But if I want to ram that boat right full of high-end gaming PCs – and I may well do, who knows – then I’m headed straight for this mod.

If you’re looking to install some mods yourself, you can of course take a look at our list of the best Minecraft mods.

Who am I?

Nate Crowley

Reviews Editor

Nate Crowley was created from smokeless flame before the dawn of time. He writes books, and tweets a lot as @frogcroakley. Each October he is replaced by Ghoastus, the Roman Ghost. You can email him at: nate.crowley@rockpapershotgun.com

More by me

