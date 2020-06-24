Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

2

Marvel's Avengers has assembled a bunch of new gameplay and info

Lauren Morton

Contributor

24th June 2020 / 7:25PM

Crystal Dynamics have rallied the reinforcements, mustered the muscle, oh and I suppose assembled the Avengers for a bunch of gameplay and trailers for Marvel’s Avengers. They dig in to superhero-hating corporation AIM, big baddie M.O.D.O.K., and co-op play in the first of their War Table video presentations.

Crystal Dynamics went digging in the Marvel back catalog for yer guy the Mental Organism Designed Only (for) Killing who debuted comics-side in the 60s. He and his company AIM want to eradicate inhumans and their dangerous abilities. To fight him off, you’ll have to gather the gang by completing various Hero Missions focused on each of the heroes.

As an example, they showed off a Hero Mission for resident god of the group. Thor’s mission “Once an Avenger” follows the Asgardian Avenger as he whacks a bunch of AIM robots with Mjolnir. You can spot Thor cracking skulls at close range, tossing his hammer for long-range attacks, and using it to fly around the battlefield. He’s got a bigger lightning area of effect attack in there as well. CD say that versatility is Thor’s big strength. Aside from, you know, his actual strength.

Crystal Dynamics talked about two different mission types during the show, breaking down the differences in their press release. “Hero Missions are single-player only and are part of the initial Campaign. They are designed to showcase each hero’s unique abilities as you reassemble your growing roster,” they say. “War Zones can be played solo or with a group of up to four players as any Hero in your roster. Each mission dynamically scales based on the team size and player level.”

There’s plenty more to spot in the video presentation, from RPG bits like skills and armor, unlockable outfits based on classic comics, and emotes. Does anyone make multiplayer games without emotes anymore?

Crystal Dynamics say this is just the first War Table video presentation they have planned. In future videos they’ll be talking about their upcoming beta and free post-launch updates.

You’ll be able to convene the crew of heroes starting on Marvel’s Avengers launch day September 4th. You can find it over on Steam where it’ll sell for £50/€60/$60.

Lauren Morton

