Get up to £117 of free Steam credit with MSI's new CPU and motherboard combo deal

MSI have had some great free Steam credit offers going on with some of their AMD graphics cards over the last few months (and is still ongoing for UK buyers in the market for an RX 5600 XT, I might add), but now they’ve unveiled another free Steam credit giveaway, this time if you buy one of their MSI motherboards, cases or liquid coolers together with select Intel or AMD CPUs. Going the Intel route will get you up to £117 worth of free Steam credit (converted from 130€), while the AMD offer maxes out at £90 (or 100€), but that’s still enough wallet padding for two or three big games at the end of the day, which is certainly better than none at all.

Starting with those of you looking to go down the Intel route, the Steam wallet offer applies to select MSI Z490 boards and Intel’s 10th Gen Comet Lake CPUs, and the amount of Steam wallet credit you get scales up if you buy an MSI liquid cooler and a case at the same time.

The AMD route, meanwhile, is centred around select B550 motherboards and AMD’s 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. Like the Intel offer, you’ll get more Steam credit if you also buy an MSI liquid cooler and an MSI case if you get them altogether.

Bluntly, it’s all a bit unwieldy, but here’s the full list of compatible B550 and Z490 motherboards, and how much cash you get for each bundle. Note that the amount is given in Euros and then converted into Pounds, and you can see an approximation of how much it’ll come to in a series of awkward tables.

Products must be bought before August 31st, and you’ll need to then claim your Steam wallet code offer before September 15th. Naturally, you’ll also need to buy your bundle of eligible MSI gear from a participating retailer, which include Ebuyer, Novatech, Overclockers, Scan, Box and CCL Online in the UK.

Frankly, there are way too many possible combos to outline here, so you’ll have to do some digging (something made harder by the fact the Ryzen 3 3300X and Core i5-10600K are both out of stock everywhere), but here are a couple of examples from the Duo Combo tier (that’s just the CPU and motherboard offer) to get you started:

And remember, AMD are also running their free Horizon Zero Dawn offer until June 30th right now, which means that quick AMD buyers will also be able to nab this for nothing as well if you buy a Ryzen 5 3600 or above.

If you want the full £117 worth of Steam credit, you’ll need to buy an MSI MEG Z490 Godlike or MEG Z490 Ace motherboard, along with an Intel Core i9-10900K / 10900KF processor, a MAG CoreLiquid 360 series cooler and a Sekira series case. As for the full £90 for AMD buyers, you’ve got four MPG Gaming B550 motherboards to choose from here, but you’ll need to pair it with a Ryzen 7 3700X at the very least, as well as MSI’s MAG CoreLiquid 360R(H) cooler and one of the Sekira or Gungnir cases.