Save $100 on Samsung's CHG90 mega monitor in Best Buy's latest sale

Best Buy have knocked $100 off the price of Samsung’s ludicrously wide CHG90 gaming monitor as part of their latest PC Gaming sale at the moment, bringing this once $1000 gaming screen down to $900. That’s still a sizeable chunk of change, of course, but this is the cheapest this monitor’s been since mid-March, making it a good time to pick up this jumbo gaming display. Plus, there are loads of mice, keyboards and headsets on sale, too, to complete your PC upgrade. Read on below for our top highlights.

Naturally, the biggest discounts are on Best Buy’s gaming monitors, the pick of the bunch being that giant Samsung CHG90. It’s effectively two 1920×1080 monitors sandwiched together to create a massive 49in, 3440×1080 gaming screen. Katharine was a big fan when she reviewed it back in 2018, and it’s got everything you could possibly want, including a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. While not quite as flashy as the newer Samsung CRG9, which upps the resolution to 5210×1440, it still makes for a pretty incredible ultrawide gaming experience. To see what games look like in its mad 32:9 aspect ratio, have a read of our best PC games to play in ultrawide article.

If the CHG90 is a little much, there are other tempting monitor options. There’s a curved 32in Dell monitor with a 2560×1440 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate with $90 knocked off it to bring it to $360, and there’s also a 24in Acer number that’s down $50 to $110 if your budget is super tight.

It’s also a good time to buy a gaming keyboard and mouse, because there are plenty of good options with tempting reductions. Our top picks from the mouse section include our current best gaming mouse pick, the Roccat Kain 120, for $50, as well as the Razer Mamba Elite at $60 and, if you’re happy with pink, the Razer Basilisk Quartz Pink Edition at $50, but there are loads more to choose from if you fancy having a bit of a browse.

As for keyboards, it’s hard to go wrong with our best gaming keyboard champion, the Roccat Vulcan 120, which is down to $120, but there are also savings to be had on some of our other top keyboard picks, such as the optical Razer Huntsman Elite, which is now down to $180, as well as $9 off the excellent, membrane-based HyperX Alloy Core.

Finally, there are plenty of great gaming headsets on sale, too. The ultra high-end Corsair Virtuoso Wireless is down $20 to $160, for example, while the HyperX Cloud Alpha S has dropped $30 to $100. Plus, our best gaming headset for those after a more budget-friendly wireless option, the Corsair HS70 Wireless, is down $30 to $70. All solid options to up your in-game patter.

There are also some deals on graphics cards and CPUs in there, too, but none of the prices are as good as what’s already listed in our regularly updated Graphics card deals and CPU deals hubs, so make sure you check out those for all the latest and lowest prices.