Telling Lies developer is teasing his next game Project Ambrosio

The next game from the director of the video watching ’em ups Telling Lies and Her Story is teasing his next game but, ah, a few details are missing. Or redacted, rather. Sam Barlow’s next narrative thing has emerged with a store page full of blacked-out text, including it’s name. It didn’t take folks to dig up that part, at least. Its name (or at least code name) is Project Ambrosio and will be out in, well, this millennium.

Designer and director Sam Barlow announced the new project today on the fifth anniversary of Her Story’s release. He’s certainly gone all out on the secrecy for this one, redacting even the name to “Project A███████”. Some folks have already spotted the full name, if that is its real name, that is. You can find it listed as “Project Ambrosio” on SteamDB.

Today is the 5TH ANNIVERSARY of Her Story, the game that changed my life and healed the rift between video games & videogames. To celebrate, we're teasing our next project and you can WISHLIST on @Steam right now! https://t.co/kZlgy1E4AP — Sam Barlow (@mrsambarlow) June 24, 2020

Aside from that though, there are precious few words to actually go on. The quick description mentions “cinema [and?] death.” The longer summary is broken down into the years 1968, 1971, 1999, and 2022. There are only seven other words uncovered: Gothic, NYC, pop star, Barlow, custodian, and concordance.

There are three videos and a few images on the page as well: a closeup of a moving snake, something burning in a fire, and one pair of legs sticking out of water like a synchronized swimming routine. Oh, and there’s the mature content description: “Adult themes including some sex and violence.” Whelp, that’s all there is for now.

We don’t know what the heck Project Ambrosio is yet, but the RPS crew have quite liked Barlow’s past games. Adam Smith’s Her story review said “as well as being a superb detective game, Her Story might be the best FMV game ever made.” Four years later, Alice Bee said in her Telling Lies review that “Telling Lies feels very much like Her Story 2, in the sense that a sequel is like the previous entry in a series but more: bigger, better, faster, stronger.”

Project Ambrosio is planned to release in “2███” according to its Steam page so your guess is as good as mine. See ya by at least 2999.