Amazon have slashed up to $500 off four premium gaming laptops

Everyone loves a good load of Budget gaming laptop deals, but there is a limit to what you can get when you only have a maximum of £1000 / $1000 to spend. Thankfully, Amazon US have just slashed the prices of three big name gaming laptops from Razer, Acer, Gigabyte and Asus to bring them down much closer to that four-figure grand mark. Normally, these laptops would set you back around $1500 give or take a few hundred dollars, making it a great time to snap one up if you’re in the market for taking your games on the go.

First up is the Razer Blade 15, which usually retails for $1600, but is now down to $1100. Stuffed into its surprisingly svelte 15in frame is an Intel Core i9-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip. The screen is a 1080p and 144Hz number, too, so you should be able to get some pretty high frame rates without much trouble. The only slight let down at this price is the 256GB SSD, which may be a little small if your Steam library is particularly swollen.

You can fix that by paying $30 more for the Acer Predator Helios 300, which has exactly the same core specs, only with a 512GB SSD. It used to cost $1500, but is now down to $1130 – a very solid $370 saving.

Alternatively, if you really want to push the boat out and get a 4K OLED display for your games, then cast your eyes on the Gigabyte Aero 15, which has been reduced from $1900 to $1499. Once again, this comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and a 512GB SSD like the Helios 300, but its display comes with a lovely 3840×2160 resolution and a vibrant OLED panel. A word of warning – the GTX 1660 Ti isn’t really fit for playing games at 4K on max settings, but (whisper it) we’re still quite tempted anyway, especially after Katharine’s experience with the gorgeous OLED panel on Dell’s Alienware 13 laptop back in 2018. It’s effectively the fancy, ‘treat yourself’ option, while the Helios is the sensible good value purchase.

Alternatively, there’s also a regular 1080p Aero 15 with a 144Hz refresh rate that’s $300 off at the moment, going for $1399, but when you only get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, the Helios is still the better buy overall.

Finally, at the very top end of gaming laptops is the Asus ROG Strix Scar III. Fair warning: this isn’t cheap, but it’s still $300 off its list price and down to $2000. Yes, that’s a whole lot of money compared to the two GTX 1660 Ti laptops outlined above, but you are getting considerably more powerful components as a result.

While it comes with the same processor and quantity of RAM, the Strix Scar III comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics chip and a 1TB NVMe SSD. In other words, it’s going to be fast. Plus, with a 240Hz, 1920×1080 screen at its disposal, nothing is going to stop your frame rate from reaching enviable highs. Katharine had lots of things to say about Asus’ ROG Strix Scar II when she reviewed it last year, and we’re confident that this newer model will live up to the same standard.

