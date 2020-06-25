Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire trailer arrives alongside brain-hacking investigations

The first episode of Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City Wire just wrapped, broadcasting more deets from CD Projekt’s long-awaited open-world hackathon. Almost a year since we last hit the streets of Night City, we’ve hacked into the 25-minute livestream to dig up some of Cyberpunk’s mind-invading “braindance” investigations, hands-on gameplay, and an explosive new trailer pieced together from the game’s brutal opening hours.

Cutting to the chase, Night City Wire kicked off with a new trailer pieced together from Cyberpunk’s prologue. A heist is planned, a quiet job goes loud, cyborg gangers get gunned down and Keanu Reeves says a bad word.



Briefly, we see a little more of The Mox, Cyberpunk’s sex worker defence force, alongside the Mad Max-lookin’ Badlands outside the city and a massive cyborg fascist named Adam Smasher. It’s all very blink-and-you’ll-miss-it, but fortunately, that trailer wasn’t the only gameplay on show today.

Later, we get an extended look at a “braindance”, an in-universe replay editor that lets you jack into someone’s eyeholes to relive their experiences. Here, we hop into the skull of a hapless ganger as he busts into a store, clears the cash register, and ultimately finds himself with a bullet in the skull before managing to make an escape. What’s more interesting is what happens next.

After taking a breather, V hops back in to start editing and analysing the recording, breaking out of the goon’s eyes for full free-camera investigation. The disembodied punk can scrobble back and forth through the recording and use environmental cues to unpiece the scene in a manner that’s reminiscent of Tacoma, by way of the detective vision off those Batman: Arkham games.

You can see the braindancing raw in the archived Twitch stream:



While we were left off the mailing list for a hands-on preview, former RPS vidbud Alice L joined VG247‘s Alex Donaldson to run through some of the distinct character prologues, open-world structure and incidental Cyberpunk details he discovered through the game’s opening hours.



Besides all that, CD Projekt also announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an anime series from Promare and Kill La Kill creators Studio Trigger. If all that’s not quite charged your Cyberpunk batteries for now, worry not. Another episode of Night City Wire should hit the airwaves in “just a few weeks”.

Assuming no more delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release proper on November 19th.

