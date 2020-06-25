Get all the Witcher games for their lowest ever price with GOG’s Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order bundle

Cyberpunk 2077 may not be out until November now, but if you’re twiddling your thumbs waiting for something to fill the void before it drops, then GOG’s new Red Ultimate Collection pre-order bundle could be just the thing, as it also includes every Witcher game for their lowest price yet.

For £70 / $85, you not only get Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes out on November 19th, but plenty to be getting on with in the meantime: namely, every Witcher game ever made. That’s The Witcher III’s GOTY edition (which also includes its two rather excellent DLC packs), The Witcher II’s Enhanced Edition, the Enhanced Edition of the very first Witcher, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales and The Witcher Adventure Game, all for £20 / $25 on top of Cyberpunk’s £50 / $60 pre-order price. That’s just a fraction less than the Witcher Universe Collection they did a couple of weeks ago as part of GOG’s Summer Sale.

That’s around 150 hours’ worth of Witcher-based delights if you just concentrate on the main stories, and a whole lot more if you’re easily distracted by sidequests and collectables. In other words, it should be plenty to be getting on with while you wait for Cyberpunk 2077 and comes at a pleasingly low cost per hour of entertainment too.

But it’s not just the games. GOG are also throwing in a whole bunch of extra sweeteners for avid merch fans. Buyers will get 35% off all Cyberpunk 2077 merchandise from the CDPR Merch Store, 20% off items in the J!NX store and 25% off Cyberpunk merch from Dark Horse at Things From Another World. If you anticipate filling your house with tat tasteful Keanu tie-ins, then maybe that’s enough to push you over the edge.

It’s also worth noting that this same discount pack is also available for anyone who just wants to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 on its own (albeit only until July 4th), as well as to anyone who’s already got an existing pre-order on GOG as well. You’ll find the codes in the More, Serial Keys section of your GOG.com library. The CDPR and Things From Another World discounts expire on July 31st, while the J!nx code expires on August 15th.

Don’t forget, you can also grab a lot of Cyberpunk 2077 goodies for free right now, too, including 4GB’s worth of wallpapers, concept art, new screenshots, posters and more art bits.

And also don’t forget that CD Projekt Red are holding the first episode of their Night City stream tonight, so make sure you tune in at 5pm BST (6pm CET) to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 stream right here.