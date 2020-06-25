Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Watch Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire stream here today

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

25th June 2020 / 1:39PM

As notE3 trundles onwards, today the festivities jack into the futureworld of Cyberpunk 2077. Though the new RPG from the makers of The Witcher is one of the most hotly-anticipated games of notE3, so far we’ve seen far more of SpongeBob SquarePants than any ChromeBob PleatherPants. No more! Today at 5pm (that’s 9am Pacific), CD Projekt Red will hold their first 25-minute “Night City Wire” stream, showing more gameplay and chatting with some of its makers. You can see the Twitch stream below.

CDPR have said the stream will include “a brand new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage and chat with the devs in detail about one of the game features, braindance.” Braindances are full-sensory digital recordings of other people’s memories slammed right into your noggin, and so far it’s not been clear how the game will use them.

25 minutes isn’t super long for all that, and I had hoped we’d see more than that of just gameplay. But CD Projekt Red have said that some folks in media have been playing a preview version and the embargo will lift right after Night City Wire, so we should get to read a lot more today even if we don’t necessarily see it ourselves.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to launch on November 19th, having recently been delayed again.

That picture ↑ at the top of this post, by the way, is part of the 4GB of screenshots and art gathered in the Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection released yesterday. It’s (almost?) all old stuff you may have seen before but it has some good bits, and some are ultrahigh resolutions to print out yourself.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

