Biomutant sounds like Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but furrier

The Biomutant reveal feels like a lifetime ago. Announced at Gamescom in 2017, the kung fu… cat/panda/bear-thing captured the imagination of everyone with that first trailer. And, despite some delays, the excitement for Experiment 101’s open world RPG has been growing ever since. No wonder, I suppose. You are a kung fu cat/panda/bear-thing, after all.

Yesterday, publisher THQ Nordic showed off some new gameplay in a meaty 9-minute trailer, but why watch that when you can watch my interview with the game’s creative director, Stefan Ljungqvist, instead?

In the video below, you can hear him chat about the mutations, the combat, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. He also speaks a bit about his experience working at Avalanche Studios and the lessons he learned from working on both Just Cause and Mad Max. At one point, a real-life dog showed up during the interview. I won’t lie. It was very exciting.



