Podcast: Episode 100, in which we finally hand out review scores

Rock Paper Shotgun doesn’t do scores – until today! For a very special episode 100 of the Electronic Wireless Show, we’ve decided to finally ditch coherent critical analysis in favour of the comforting certainty of math(s). Over the course of the episode, Matthew, Nate and special guest host Graham (hi) assign numerical scores to 100 games, and then average out the results to deliver a single, definitive score for the entirety of PC gaming.



We’re reviewing each game as our opinion stands on them today, which means several PC classics are re-appraised. How do we feel about Baldur’s Gate in 2020? What is the half-life of our enjoyment of Half-Life? What does rating eleven Worms games do to the score for PC gaming as a concept? You can listen above and find out.

We skipped questions and recommendations this week, because it takes a full 110 minutes if you’re trying to properly review a medium. You can still email us with questions, suggestions and scores (of 80 or higher) for our podcast at podcast@rockpapershotgun.com.

