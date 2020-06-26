Save up to £60 on these two great gaming monitors

If you’re after a gaming monitor that’s got a big screen, lots of hertz and doesn’t cost the earth, have we got some great Gaming monitor deals for you today. There are two monitors that caught my eye today – AOC’s 32in CQ32G1 and Gigabyte’s 165Hz Aorus CV27F-EK – and the best thing is that neither of them cost more than £300 at the moment.

First up, let’s take a look at the AOC CQ32G1, which is down to £279 at Currys. Elsewhere on the web, it seems to be at least £325, so it’s already looking good on the deals front, but gets even better when you delve into the specs.

It’s a 31.5in curved monitor with a 2560×1440 resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. True, you may need to drop to 1080p to get the frames per second that it’s capable of, but it’s nice to have the option to play games at 1440p all the same.

Alternatively, for a little more money, there’s the Aorus CV27F-EK at £294 from Box, which is down from £355. Now on the surface of things, this may seem like a significantly weaker option: it’s smaller, it’s only 1080p and it’s £15 more expensive than the AOC.

But it does have a few big advantages. First of all, the refresh rate is a bit higher at 165Hz, and it also comes with a free Aorus H5 gaming headset, which on its own seems to sell for upwards of £50. As free gifts go, that’s not to be sneezed at.

Both look like solid monitors to me, and at under £300 each, I’m once again wondering why I spent £200 on the 32in 60Hz monstrosity I have on my desk in front of me. I guess that’s hindsight for you.