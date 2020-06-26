Square Enix will announce their upcoming games individually in July and August

As we know, E3 was cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Instead, we’ve been beset by FakE3, a series of video presentations spread out across the summer by publishers, news outlets, and the like. I figured that Square Enix would be among that number. Covid-19 put a spanner in that too though. Squenix are now planning to deliver announcements individually throughout July and August. You know, just like the rest of the year.

The update comes by way of a shareholders meeting on June 24th. The relevant question and answer portion were translated by Gematsu.

Question: Normally, you would announce new games at E3, but how has coronavirus affected your plans this year? Answer: We would normally announce new games at E3, yes. We had planned to have a press conference as a replacement event, but were unable to do so since assets were not complete. We’ll be announcing new titles individually as the timing permits. Several will debut around July to August.

As for what new games they’ll be announcing, it’s hard to say. A full-on press conference likely would have been a mix of trailers for known projects and announcements for new ones.

On the known side, Square Enix showed up at the PlayStation 5 event to announce Project Athia which will also be coming to PC. The Final Fantasy VII remake is of course already out on PS4 but we’re expecting to hear about a PC release at some point, given how fond they’ve been of pointing out it’s exclusive until 2021.

They’ve also got the new Marvel’s Avengers game, but the developers at Crystal Dynamics are already taking that in their own hands, assembling new Avengers info for their War Table presentations.

Sounds like we can expect to hear plenty from Squenix before the summer is over, just not in one tidy package.

Whatever you call it, hit our E3 2020 tag for more from this summer's blast of gaming announcements, trailers, and miscellaneous marketing. Our E3 stream schedule will tell you what to watch and when. See all the PC games at the PlayStation 5 show and everything at the PC Gaming Show, for starters.