18

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

26th June 2020 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

The theme of phuzz’s collage foxer was “SI Units” (defoxed by Gothnak)

A. Watt (steam engine) – (Gusdownnup)
B. Metre (a ‘standard metre’ in Paris) – (GrouchoMerckx)
C. Second (the first Caesium clock) – (a_monk)
D. Kelvin (Kelvinbridge in Glasgow) – (ylla)
E. Ampere (an nVidia Ampere card) – (phlebas)
F. Kilo (The actual standard Kilogram, also near Paris) – (mrpier)
G. Siemens (The Siemens logo from 1928) – (phlebas)
H. Becquerel (The ‘Becquerel reindeer‘) –
I. Joule (Pub named after Joule in his home town of Sale) – (Gothnak)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

