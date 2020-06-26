To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

The theme of phuzz’s collage foxer was “SI Units” (defoxed by Gothnak)

A. Watt (steam engine) – (Gusdownnup)

B. Metre (a ‘standard metre’ in Paris) – (GrouchoMerckx)

C. Second (the first Caesium clock) – (a_monk)

D. Kelvin (Kelvinbridge in Glasgow) – (ylla)

E. Ampere (an nVidia Ampere card) – (phlebas)

F. Kilo (The actual standard Kilogram, also near Paris) – (mrpier)

G. Siemens (The Siemens logo from 1928) – (phlebas)

H. Becquerel (The ‘Becquerel reindeer‘) –

I. Joule (Pub named after Joule in his home town of Sale) – (Gothnak)