The next Dark Pictures Anthology chapter shows off seven minutes of spooks

The next spooky bedtime story game from Supermassive Games has conjured some new witch-y gameplay. Little Hope is the second in the spooky choose-your-own-movie The Dark Pictures Anthology series. As with Man Of Medan, this new gameplay video shows the new protagonists ambling about, disagreeing about whether or not something weird is going on around here (it is), and getting in way over their dense horror protagonist heads.

“Abandoned and all alone, four college students and their teacher become stranded in an isolated town miles from anywhere after their bus crashes in bad weather,” Supermassive Games say of the new episode. “Trapped by a mysterious fog in the town of Little Hope, they search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the past haunt them from the shadows.”

Naturally, the group gets split up right at the jump. Good going, gang. Two of the crew, Andrew and Angela, fall behind the others in some spooky fog that’s descended on Little Hope. They seem to have taken a pit stop, judging by a judge-y pantomime by another student Taylor, for someone to wet their whistle.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Along the side of the road, Andrew spots a few creepy occult-like symbols. One is some kind of tiny effigy hung from a fencepost. Further on, he and Angela stumble across a circle of stones and a little straw doll with a nail shoved through it. I’ll keep the rest of the spooks under wraps so you can watch it yourself. There’s a good seven minutes of dialogue and choices in the new video above.

What struck me more than anything was the dialogue. “A warning perhaps,” says Andrew of the first creepy discovery. “Or…some other spiritual significance.” You know, the way folks talk in casual conversations. I quite liked Man Of Medan and don’t remember being thrown off by the dialogue writing. Maybe it’s an intentional affectation.

Writing aside, Little Hope still looks great. Supermassive even nailed the disapproving scowl of an older woman pursing her lips. That’s some next-gen graphics for ya. Sin was of a similar mind, saying in her Man Of Medan review, “It’s a shame, too, that so much of the game takes place on the rusty, pitch black tug, because when the lights are on, it looks fantastic.” and “I rarely get to play interactive fiction with such strong production values.”

Little Hope was recently delayed until autumn, after Supermassive had originally planned to release it this summer. Ah well, autumn is a much better time for a bunch of students to go a’spooking through North American nowhere in a town with a witch history.