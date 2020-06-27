Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 leaps out next month

Blimey, that didn’t take long, did it? Less than a week after its announcement, Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 has a new trailer and – more importantly – a proper release date. The sequel to an 8-bit spin-off of Castelvania’s crowdfunded successor Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Moon, Curse Of The Moon 2’s pixellated platform-slashing is coming to Steam in just under two weeks.

With an almost comically gravelly voice-over, Curse Of The Moon 2’s new trailer ditches Koji Igarashi’s live-action introduction to give you more of what you wanted – crunchy, low-resolution demon-slayers whipping, kicking and slashing down gothic beasties.



Fair play, it’s mostly the same trailer as last time, with an extra minute of footage tacked onto the end. But that extension does at least confirm that the first game’s characters Miriam, Alfred, and Gebel will be returning alongside Zangetsu, Dominique, Robert and Hachi.

As opposed to Ritual Of The Moon’s reimagining of fan-favourite Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night, Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon apes the series’ older, NES-bound roots. Despite these dated limitations, guides writer Dave reckoned the first moon curse crammed a hell of a lot of style into its brief stay – both in its gorgeous pixel art and in some properly memorable character designs.

“What Curse Of The Moon does extremely well is make bosses really feel like a big deal,” he wrote in his Have You Played. “Take the hat-wearing fellow pictured in the header, for example. His name is Valefor and he likes to throw around petty cash in his Scrouge McDuck money bin like an overzealous toddler splashing around in a swimming pool. Memorable and fun.”

Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 will release on Steam on July 10th for $14.99. If you’re interested, the first Curse Of The Moon is still 50% off on Steam until July 9th, at £4.49/€4.99/$4.99.