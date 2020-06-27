Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Minecraft Dungeons wakes up the jungle with its first DLC next week

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

27th June 2020 / 11:22AM

Pack your mozzie spray and put on your hardiest boots, traveller. Minecraft Dungeons is preparing to take us into the undergrowth with its first DLC pack, Jungle Awakens. Arriving next Wednesday, the expansion is bringing some lush new levels, weapons, abilities and story missions to the block-busting dungeon crawler – along with a new dungeon, gear and balance changes in a free update that same day.

Mojang broke the news in a post over on the Minecraft Blog this week. It doesn’t elaborate beyond what we already knew – that Jungle Awakens will send you off to the rainforest to fight new overgrown mobs like Leapleaf, Jungle Zombie and Poison Quill Vine, using new weapons and armour across three new story missions. It does include pixellated pandas, though, and they are very cute.

The post does, at least, share more deets on the free update that’ll launch alongside Jungle Awakens next week. There’ll be a new dungeon, Lost Temple, available regardless of whether or not you’ve paid up for a jungle excursion. A few new items are being thrown into the mix, and everything is getting a bit of a balance shake-up. While this week’s post is too conversational to get into the nitty-gritty, I imagine we’ll get proper update notes closer to release.

Sadly, the post doesn’t update us on Minecraft Dungeons’ incoming cross-play support. Neither does it chill out for more on Dungeons’ second DLC, Creeping Winter, which was teased back in Jungle Awakens’ announcement post. That’ll be one for winter, I reckon.

For now, we’ll just have to settle for the sweltering heat when Jungle Awakens launches as part of the game’s Hero Pass on the Windows Store and the official Minecraft site next Wednesday, July 1st. Suppose we’ll have to update our handy Minecraft Dungeons Hidden Runes guide once it drops, eh?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Minecraft Dungeons review

A worthy pick

13

How to play Minecraft Dungeons

Learn how everything works, from the camp to enchantments and artefacts

Minecraft Dungeons unique items guide: how to get the best gear

Getting the rarest gear

Minecraft Dungeons crossplay multiplayer: coop modes explained

How to set up local and online multiplayer

Latest articles

Steam Points are better kept in your pocket than spent on Steam summer sale stickers

Woah, that's the flamingo off Doom!

6

Torchlight 3 wraps up its campaign with a new zone on Monday

Twitch start banning streamers following allegations of sexual abuse and harassment

7

Ubisoft vow to investigate allegations of sexual harrassment and abuse