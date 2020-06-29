Command & Conquer Remastered soundtracks now on Spotify and other streaming services

Following the launch of the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection earlier this month, EA have now slammed its soundtracks onto streaming services for your sonic satisfaction. Along with its remastered versions of the C&C and Red Alert soundtracks, they’ve put up an album of hard-rockin’ new recordings from C&C composer Frank Klepacki and his band, The Tiberian Sons. Put a pep in your step on those morning runs with Hell March, why don’t you.

On Friday, EA slammed the songs up on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and… more services? I only have Spotify so you’ll need to dig in iTunes and that yourself.

The C&C Remastered Collection contains the original C&C and the first Red Alert, both fancied up with new art, support for modern screen resolutions, and such, while still being the same games at heart.

“It’s as close to a perfect restoration of two genre-defining real-time strategy games as you’ll get,” our Command & Conquer Remastered Collection review said, “but the soporific effects of nostalgia do eventually begin to wear thin.” Good installer sequence too.

Long ago, someone convinced me that the opening voice sample in Hell March was “See my pants ignite!” I don’t know if my PC speakers were bad enough to tell not the difference or I was a particularly gullible teenager, but it was cemented that way in my memory.



