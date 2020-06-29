Here's a peek at Netflix's Cuphead cartoon

It is a weird circle for a video game based on vintage cartoons to get its own cartoon, but that’s what’s happening with Cuphead. The challenging platformer was last year picked up for a Netflix series, and now we have a teensy video peek at the animated antics and get to meet the voice cast.

Take an inside peek at the intricate, nostalgic design of The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/EF0kpAi973 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 26, 2020

For the benefit of our former Alec (RPS in peace), I’ll note that Mugman voiceman Frank Todaro there has played Starscream in several Transformers series. Cuphead game directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer are onboard as executive producers, as is Dave Wasson of Mickey Mouse Shorts. The style is looking a little cleaner than Cuphead the game, which amped up the olde style with artifacting.

Netflix say The Cuphead Show is about “the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.” Sounds like japes to me. Our Cuphead review gave the video game a big ol’ “RPS recommended” badge.

The Cuphead Show is coming to Netflix with 11 ten-minute episodes. No firm word on when, only “soon”. This peek comes following a live Q&A with the team during the 2020 Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Last week, Netflix announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Set in the world of Cybepunk 2077, it’s an anime series coming in 2022 from Trigger, the Japanese studio behind Kill La Kill.