Nvidia's RTX graphics cards are suddenly dropping in price in the UK and US

Good news, Graphics card deals hunters. Prices are dropping on Nvidia’s RTX cards, with big discounts today on the RTX 2060, RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 and the RTX 2080 Super on both sides of the Atlantic. It’s almost as if retailers are trying to clear the decks a bit before the as yet undated launch of this year’s next-gen Nvidia Ampere cards… Sure, graphics card prices may not be quite back down to pre-pandemic levels just yet, but it certainly makes building a ray tracing capable PC that little bit more affordable.

First up, let’s have a look at the RTX 2060. Having been at least £300 / $300 for months, Palit’s StormX model is now available for £281 over at Overclockers UK, while MSI’s Ventus XS OC version is down to $295 in the US once you use the advertised $25 discount code and apply for the $20 rebate.

The RTX 2060 Super also has a decent discount at the moment, falling to £377 at Amazon UK and $380 at B&H in the US. The former has only shifted by a couple of quid in the UK, but over in the US that’s a drop of $20, which isn’t to be sniffed at. However, we’d still recommend you plumb for the RTX 2070 at these kinds of prices, especially when UK buyers can currently pick one up for £384 over at Aria PC, and $410 for one of MSI’s Ventus GP models over at B&H again.

Finally, there’s the RTX 2080 Super, whose serious power comes at a serious price. The RTX 2080 is still ludicrously expensive due to increasingly low stock levels, but the RTX 2080 Super is finally back to its pre-pandemic pricing of around £670 in the UK and $670 in the US, although you’ll need to use Newegg’s $30 discount code and $20 rebate combo to get it at that price.

If you’re curious as to how much faster the RTX 2080 Super is compared to the RTX 2070 Super, have a read of Katharine’s RTX 2070 Super vs RTX 2080 Super benchmark comparison. TL;DR: Quite a bit faster, but as she sets out in her best graphics card guide, it’s not really worth the extra money unless you’re looking to play games at 4K or at high refresh rates at 1440p. If you’re just looking for some regular 1440p action, stick with the RTX 2070.