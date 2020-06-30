Beat the Black Friday price of this 16GB RAM kit from Corsair

If you’re currently in the middle of building a new PC and have been looking at 16GB RAM kits like the one we recommend in our £1000 RPS Rig build, then do I have a deal for you. Indeed, you can currently get a 16GB Corsair Vengeance LPX set (the same make and model recommended in our RPS Rig) clocked at a nippy 3200MHz over at Amazon UK at the moment for an all-time low of just £61, which is cheaper than it was over Black Friday.

Don’t be fooled by the apparent saving of just £5 on Amazon’s website either. While this 3200MHz RAM set was indeed £65 at the beginning of June, our price tracker shows it’s cost at least £70 since January, if not considerably more. At its peak, this set would have set you back a positively extortionate £85 at the end of April, and it stayed around the £80 mark for much of May, too.

Indeed, the last time it cost less than £70 was during Black Friday 2019, but even then it didn’t fall any lower than £65, making today’s price the cheapest this kit’s been in quite some time.

Plus, it’s much cheaper than other Corsair Vengeance LPX kits at the moment, too. Indeed, Ebuyer have a 3000MHz kit for £70 right now, while Overclockers UK have a 3600MHz set for £90.

If you’re unsure how much RAM your PC really needs, 16GB is a sensible amount to aim. 8GB is just about enough if you’re on a really tight budget, but 32GB is absolute overkill for almost every game you’ll play today. Digital Combat Sim World lists 32GB in its recommended specs for “some missions”, but that’s very much the exception to the rule. Most games will recommend at least 8GB, but 16GB is pretty much essential if you’re partial to streaming or like to have other apps open while you’re gaming such as Discord and Skype and the like.

Besides, not only is opting for 32GB a largely unnecessary for most people, it’s also incredibly expensive. While £61 will get you 16GB as outlined above, getting two 16GB sticks will set you back £150 at the time of writing. So, yeah, best to stick with 16GB for the time being (or at the very least buy two sets of the 16GB kit and save yourself £30 in the process).