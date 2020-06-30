EGX is off but EGX Digital is on, joining up with PAX Online for nine days of streaming

As outdoors continues to be called off, EGX has become the latest event to be cancelled and replaced with an online alternative. EGX Digital will team up with PAX Online, also organised by our corporate uncles, for nine days of 24-hour streams starting 12th September. Yes, nine days. Yes, all day and all night. That’s a lot. And it’s free. We here at RPS will be joining in to help fill that time, though I couldn’t yet tell you what we’ll be doing. Online things. About video games. If you bought tickets to EGX 2020, the London games show, you’ll get a refund.

EGX 2020 was due to run September 17-20th at ExCeL London. Refunds for people who bought tickets are due to automatically go out “over the next few weeks”. The EGX FAQ should have more on that.

Today’s EGX Digital announcement teases: “Attendees can expect many of their favourite features from the show, including landmark sessions with developers, panels, playable games; Let’s Play content with some of the biggest names in gaming; competitive gaming; hundreds of indie titles, Meets and Greets and much more.”

I’m taking the opportunity to repitch an idea I requested when our corporate uncles launched a survey on digital events last week: a gameshow where our Matthew covers his dining table with groceries then secretly adds or removes items for contestants to spot. I’m confident that could run for 72 hours straight, filling a good chunk of the show with mirth and mystery.

Our corporate siblings at sites including Eurogamer, Dicebreaker, VG247, and GamesIndustry.biz will be contributing too.