Crysis Remastered is coming July 23rd, leaks say

Today is the day for Crytek for formally reveal Crysis Remastered, though the release date and trailer have apparently already leaked anyway. The prettied-up re-release of the supersuit shooter is coming on July 23rd, according to a Microsoft Store page that went live early before being pulled down. Here, check out the trailer.

I can’t verify this trailer, uploaded to YouTube by “EvilBoris”, but word is this is what was on the Xbox store page (which has since been taken down):



Crytek said in April that the remaster will “contain high-quality textures and improved art assets, an HD texture pack, temporal anti-aliasing, SSDO, SVOGI, state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, and parallax occlusion mapping, particle effects will also be added where applicable. Further additions such as volumetric fog and shafts of light, software-based ray tracing, and screen space reflections provide the game with a major visual upgrade.” Technical stuff. Not huge artistic changes, mind, but more graphical bells and whistles. You know, just in case you thought you might finally have a PC capable of running Crysis.

It doesn’t look super different to how I remember Crysis. A few tweaks bringing reality in line with glossy memory frankly is about all I want from most remasters anyway, if they’re not going to make big changes reimagining the game. I don’t doubt you can already make ye olde Crysis look even fancier than this by installing a few mods, mind.

We’ve declared the original Crysis one of the best first-person shooters, and our Graham said a few years back that its story campaign had held up better than many might remember.

The game’s coming to PC, Xbone, and PS4, made with Saber Interactive. The official trailer will be released at 5pm (9am Pacific) today, so remember to act surprised:



The Microsoft Store also leaked the existence of Star Wars Squadrons early last month. Who said it was a good-for-nothing garbage store?