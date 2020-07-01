Devolver Digital's always weird summer showcase will premiere on July 11th

For the last couple years, indie publisher Devolver Digital’s have broadcast their own big E3-style press conference of announcements after all the other publishers have gone to sleep. Good news is, they’ve not let FakE3 keep them down. Devolver Digital will still be doing a digital press conference and you’ll be able to catch all fifty shades of freaky on July 11th at 8pm BST / 12pm PDT.

“This year’s showcase continues the tradition of overpromises with new game reveals, gameplay reveals, release date announcements, and special guests from the industry to help usher in these important marketing bullet points,” they say. “And it’s nearly all gameplay because that’s what the youths of today demand.”

They also say there will be demos available for their upcoming games Carrion, Disc Room, another unannounced game and “maybe another game too, who can really tell where this is all leading.” They may talk about Serious Sam 4 as well, I reckon. Presumably the show will be interspersed with their usual meta story full of gags based on current gaming trends like lootboxes and whatever else they decide is up for mocking this year.

Devolver Direct streaks toward the future's future on Saturday, July 11 at 12PM Pacific via @Twitch! #checkalook pic.twitter.com/xkDnaWsfGC — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 1, 2020

You should really catch up on the Devolver Cinematic Universe before July 11th if you’ve not caught their past Big Fancy Press Conferences. You don’t want to be lost when Devolver’s chief synergy officer Nina Struthers shows up with her latest grand marketing strategy.

In 2017, Struthers announced the revolutionary Comment Created Content system for Devolver games. The 2018 Big Fancy Press Conference was even bigger and flashier where Struthers showed off the long-rumored Devolver Digital Entertainment System Classic, among other things. Then in 2019 (below) things went off the rails and Struthers was defeated by her neme—okay look don’t let me explain it all to you. Struthers sneaked into this year’s PlayStation 5 event so you can bet last year wasn’t the end of her.



If I can be forgiven for an American reference, Devolver’s conference is like back in the aughts when you stayed up past Inuyasha reruns on Toonami to watch the truly weird stuff on Adult Swim. It’s the 2am of E3, regardless of what time it actually premiers.

You can watch Devolver Direct on Saturday, July 11th at 8pm BST / 12pm PDT over on Twitch.

PSA: Nina Struthers is not a real Devolver Digital employee. She’s a marketing cyborg played by actress Mahria Zook.

