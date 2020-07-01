Fallout 76 coming to Xbox Game Pass For PC on July 9th

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service has released its list of new additions for July. There are a couple extra options for Xbox One players, but us PC folk will be getting access to Fallout 76 and Out Of The Park Baseball 21. Out Of The Park has been added to the catalog today, while Fallout 76 is coming on Thursday, July 9th.

It’s good timing particularly for Fallout 76, which has just launched its first seasonal content dealio with a game board full of rewards to earn and all. It’s basically like a battlepass, though you can participate to get the rewards for free. Of course you can spend some of FO76’s premium currency Atoms to jump ahead a few spaces instead.

Bethesda have put out a new trailer for the season as well, rounding up some of the new features that have just been added.



Season one also adds the S.C.O.R.E. system and I’ll admit that as a casual player I’m starting to feel a little confounded by all the different progression systems. Ah well, I’ll call it a meta commentary on the inherently confusing nature of western bureaucracy and just deal with it the same way: by ignoring anything that isn’t immediately flashing the word “urgent” in my face.

This summer seasonal update is the first part of Bethesda’s Fallout 76 roadmap for 2020 which is supposed to be bringing new quests, companions, and a Brotherhood Of Steel story to Appalachia later in the year.

When new games enter, a few must also leave. The Xbox Game Pass for PC will be removing these games this month: Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, Metal Gear Solid V, Timespinner, Unavowed, and Undertale.

Looks like us PC players can still grab the first month of the Game Pass for £1/$1 after which the monthly subscription bumps up to £4/$5.