Save $400 on an RTX 2070 gaming laptop in Newegg’s 4th July sale

Newegg have kicked off their 4th July celebrations early today with a good old-fashioned sale on thousands of PC components. If you’d rather not go through the faff of building a PC, though, then some of the biggest savings to be found on gaming laptops and pre-built desktops. Fancy knocking $400 off an RTX 2070 gaming laptop or bagging a RTX 2070 Super desktop for $200 off its normal price? Then read on for our deal highlights.

Starting with the best gaming laptops deals going on at the moment, our pick of the bunch is the Asus ROG Strix G GL531 – a 15.6in laptop with a 120Hz screen, an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics chip and a 512GB SSD. It normally sells for $1300, but is down to $999 for the next 17 hours (notably long before we hit the 4th July, but I’m sure there’s a good reason for it).

If you have an extra $600 burning a hole in your pocket, then the Asus ROG Strix Hero III represents a whole lot more future proofing. Down from $2000 to $1600, it comes with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU and a 512GB SSD. The screen also gets a bump, giving you a 144Hz refresh rate, letting you reach those high frame rates it’s actually capable of delivering. Katharine had plenty of nice things to say about the Scar II when she reviewed it, too, so we’re pretty confident the newer Scar III still has plenty to recommend it.

Alternatively, the MSI Alpha 15 is another strong choice, especially if you want a gaming laptop with loads of storage. Normally $2170, this Ryzen 7 3750H and RX 5500M powered gaming laptop can now be had for $1299 – a saving of over $870. That’s a fantastic price for a gaming laptop with 2TB of storage (made up of a 1TB SSD and a 1TB HDD), a 120Hz 1920×1080 display and 32GB of RAM, so snap it up while you can. If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, though, then be sure to check out our roundup of the best Budget gaming laptop deals under $1000.

Of course, if you’d rather just get a whole new PC, then there are even more savings to be had on some of Newegg’s pre-built desktops. The ABS range of gaming desktops are particularly good value, with the Rogue H starting at $1000 (which gets you an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU), but gets really appealing with its $1249 model (which is a Core i5-9600K, 16GB RAM, and RTX 2070 Super-powered PC). Alternatively, if you’ve got $1700 to spend, then you can get a PC with an Intel Core i7-9700 CPU inside it, along with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 2080 Super.

Just don’t forget that you’ll also need to buy a monitor, mouse and keyboard separately if you don’t already have them, as these desktop deals only include the PC by itself.