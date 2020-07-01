SSD deals of the week - 1st July 2020

With the launch of Samsung’s 870 Qvo SSD yesterday, there are some great SSD deals to be had this week, particularly if you’re in the US and you don’t mind opting for Samsung’s slightly older 860 Qvo SSD. There are also some tasty UK SSD deals on Samsung’s 860 Evo SSD to be had as well, plus loads of big savings on WD SSDs as part of Amazon’s recent deals haul.

To help you get the very best SSD deal around, we’ve listed all of the lowest prices for our best SSD for gaming recommendations in all sorts of size capacities and form factors. Whether you’re looking for the best SATA SSD deals or the biggest savings on today’s super fast NVMe SSDs and portable SSDs, here are the cheapest SSD deals of the week.

To help separate the SSD deals wheat from the SSD deals chaff, I’ve only included prices for SSDs I’ve tested right here at RPS, so you can be sure you’re getting a great bit of storage for the best price possible.

You can read more about what makes each of these SSD deals great by clicking on its accompanying review link, but the best buying advice I can give is to not be fooled by the crazy high sequential read and write times you see on an SSD’s box. Yes, an SSD may well be capable of hitting these speeds, but they’re not what you’re going to see in everyday use.

Instead, most SSDs read and write files randomly, making random read and write times a much better indicator of how quickly a drive can open or save a file on your PC (and why I place such an important emphasis on it in my SSD reviews). Good random speeds are particularly important when your PC’s trying to open dozens upon dozens of game files, but they’re also vital for when you’re copying large batches of files, or verifying Steam installs. With all that in mind, let’s get to those lovely SSD deals.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with even more top notch components on the cheap, why not have a read of our regularly updated Graphics card deals, CPU deals and Gaming monitor deals as well while you’re here.

SSD deals:

SATA SSD deals:

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo deals:

Still the best SATA SSD around, the Samsung 860 Evo remains our top choice for those after an exceptional gaming SSD. The 250GB price in the UK is an absolute steal, too, if you’re after a top notch primary drive for Windows and a couple of games.

Read our Samsung 860 Qvo review for more info

Samsung 860 Qvo deals:

Down a massive $25 in the US, but static in the UK this week. While not quite as fast as the 860 Evo, the 860 Qvo is an excellent way to get a lot of storage without spending an absolute fortune. As you can see above, it’s much cheaper than a 1TB 860 Evo, and its performance is still absolutely top drawer.

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 deals:

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best value SSDs you can buy today. A great budget alternative to the 860 Evo, but prices have sadly crept up a bit this week. As for the 1TB version, with prices still over the $100/£100 mark at the moment, it’s not a good buy compared to the cheaper Samsung 860 Qvo listed above.

NVMe SSD deals:

Read our WD Blue SN550 review for more info

WD Blue SN550 deals:

A newer version of the excellent WD Blue SN500, the SN550 is even faster than its predecessor. It’s also available in a larger 1TB size, and is absolutely the de facto NVMe SSD for those on a budget. Prices have gone down for both smaller models in the US, and £111 for 1TB in the UK is pretty damned special too.

Read our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo Plus deals:

Prices are practically identical this week. With exceptional read and write times for small and heavy workloads alike, this is currently our top pick for those after the best NVMe SSD money can buy.

WD Black SN750 deals:

The second best NVMe SSD you can buy right now, the WD Black SN750 is normally a great alternative to the Samsung 970 Evo Plus if you want top notch speeds for a little bit less. Prices have gone up in the US since last week, but it’s a good time to buy in the UK thanks to another big price drop, with £3 off the 250GB non-heatsink model, £9 off the 500GB non-heatsink model and £18 off the 1TB non-heatsink model.

External SSD deals:

Read our Samsung T5 review for more info

Samsung T5 deals:

It may have been succeeded by the fancier Samsung T7 Touch, but the T5 still remains one of the best value external SSDs around.

Read our WD Black P50 review for more info

WD Black P50 deals:

The WD Black P50 is another top notch portable SSD, but generally it’s a lot more expensive than the Samsung T5. Indeed, the UK price for its entry-level 500GB model is still a whopping £150, which isn’t nearly as good as the £84 T5. Thankfully, the 500GB model in the US has recently come down to $125, but that’s still a fair bit more expensive than the T5. Still, if you’re after a portable SSD that supports the new USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 standard, this is the portable SSD to buy.

How to get a good SSD deal

Speed is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new SSD, and many of the drives on my best SSD for gaming list have excellent read and write times – and I’m not just talking about the crazy-high sequential times you’ll see plastered all over an SSD’s box, either. These can often reach up to thousands of MB/s, which may sound like good news, but in practice it’s not a very good indicator of what kind of speeds you’ll get in day to day use.

That’s because most SSDs read and write data randomly, sticking bits here and there all over an SSD’s storage blocks. As a result, an SSD’s random read and write speeds are really what you should be looking out for when selecting your next SSD, and you can find out what these are by reading my SSD reviews.

Another important consideration is an SSD’s capacity versus how much it costs – something commonly referred to as price per gigabyte. The minimum size SSD I’d recommend these days is 250GB, as this will give you enough room for your Windows installation (around 20GB), a few big games, plus all your music, photos and any other creative / productivity programmes you might need. If you’d like to have more than a couple of big titles installed at once without compromising on load times, however, you may want to consider finding the cash for a 500GB or 1TB SSD. Here, price per gigabyte becomes super important, as you don’t want to pay over the odds for having a large and varied game library you can call upon at a moment’s notice.