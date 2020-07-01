The 75Hz model of our favourite AOC gaming monitor is down to £144

The AOC 24G2U is one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, but the 144Hz model that Katharine reviewed has been out of stock for absolutely ages. The good news, though, is that you can get its cheaper 75Hz model for a new low of just £144 right now if you head on over to CCL’s Ebay Store. If you don’t think your graphics card is quite up to running games at 144Hz, this is a great bargain.

To get the monitor at that price, you have to enter the code PRODUCT5 at checkout, which will take £7.58 off its normal price of £151.54. You’ve got until July 7th to use the code. After that, it will revert back to its original price.

Compared to other £150-odd monitors out there, the 75Hz AOC 24G2U5 is fantastic value. Not only are you getting a fantastic panel with super accurate colours straight out of the box, but you’re also getting a height-adjustable stand, which is a real rarity at this kind of price point. Plus, it’s got AMD Freesync support, and while it hasn’t been certified as one of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors yet, Katharine didn’t have any trouble getting its variable refresh rate tech to work with her Nvidia graphics card. As a result, it shouldn’t matter what type of graphics card you own, making it a great buy for Nvidia and AMD GPU owners alike.

Of course, if you’re absolutely dead set on getting a 144Hz monitor for as little money as possible, your next best bet is the Acer Nitro VG240YP. This is another 24in 1920×1080 gaming monitor like the AOC, and it costs just a fraction more at £150 over on Argos’s Ebay store.

This is a good price for a 144Hz monitor, but you are making some compromises. The stand isn’t height-adjustable, for example, and we can’t vouch for the accuracy of its panel, either. It’s also Click and Collect only for delivery, so it may be out of stock depending on where you live. Indeed, there weren’t any nearby Argos shops that let me buy it at that price, but you might have a better luck of the draw.

Either way, we’d strongly recommend sticking with the AOC if you can, if only to get that lovely height-adjustable stand. Better yet, if you can afford to wait a bit and don’t mind spending just a little bit more, you can still order the full 144Hz model of the AOC 24G2U over at Overclockers UK for its regular price of £180.

If none of these screens tickle your fancy, be sure to check in on our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals page for a whole bunch of viable alternatives.