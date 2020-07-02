Conan Exiles has been exiled from its free launch on the Epic Games Store

Bit on the nose, eh? Swords sharpened, muscles glistening, Conan Exiles was ready to make the jump to the Epic Games Store today, arriving with the fanfare of a spot in Epic’s free game rotation. Pity, for the old warrior has been knocked back by a mighty blow. Funcom’s sword-swinging survival sandbox has been pushed out of its new home indefinitely – and when it arrives, it won’t be marching for free.

The Epic Games Store team has decided that Conan Exiles will not be free, but will be available for purchase on the store at a later date. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 2, 2020

Curiously, neither Funcom nor Epic have explained why Conan’s been temporarily exiled from the platform – nor when we can expect to see it finally arrive. The survival sandbox has been roaming Steam for years, carving its way out of early access in 2018. Pure speculation, but it wouldn’t have anything to do with the game’s delightfully dangling dongs now, would it?

Oh, well. With or without Conan Exiles, the Epic Games Store’s ongoing rotation of giveaways must continue. Next week’s freebies will instead be Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet and The Escapists 2. Those will arrive once colourful platformer Hue finishes its lonely free week next Thursday.

In the meantime, you can always get a serving of Conan Exiles’ brutal sandbox over on Steam, where it’s currently 60% off at £13.59/€15.99/$15.99.