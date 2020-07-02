Dell have knocked up to 40% off loads of gaming monitors, laptops and desktops

Dell have kicked off a huge ten-day sale across all sorts of different PC-related bits and bobs today, including up to 40% off gaming laptops, gaming desktops and their Alienware gaming monitors. There’s a lot going on, but we’ve picked out our top Dell deals highlights below, including £100 off one of their officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, the AW2521HF, and a GTX 1660 Ti-powered G7 17 gaming laptop for under £1000.

Starting with Dell’s gaming monitor deals, there are two Alienware displays worth shouting about – the aforementioned AW2521HF, their 1920×1080, 240Hz, AMD Freesync Premium (and fully G-Sync Compatible) gaming monitor, and the ultrawide Alienware AW3420DW, which is a 120Hz, 3440×1440 display with proper, full-fat G-Sync support. The latter currently has just over £200 shaved off its price, bringing it down to £1100, while the 25in Alienware is currently £100 off, bringing its cost down to a much more palatable £330.

Katharine currently has the AW2521HF on her testing bench at the moment, and tells me it’s looking pretty good so far, but there are plenty of cheaper, more ordinary monitors on sale if you’re less fussed about super high refresh rates, so do have a browse to see what’s on offer. If you’re after a normal 4K monitor, for example, then Katharine recommends the U2720Q, which is currently £157 off at £629. This is the newest version of her own 4K monitor, the U2718Q, the latter of which is an absolutely brilliant monitor for work, playing games and everything in between, she says.

If it’s a gaming laptop deal you’re after, then there’s plenty to choose from here, too. Our pick of the bunch is the 17in Dell G7 17, which comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB of RAM, a GTX 1660Ti graphics chip and a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo for storage. Its list price is £1049, but that drops to £903 with the code EARLY14.

A worthy upgrade can be had with one of Dell’s New G5 15 laptops. This gets you a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, doubles the RAM to 16GB and includes a 512GB SSD. The list price here is £1199, but EARLY14 takes off £167 bringing it to £1032. If you want an RTX GPU, then you can also get the same spec as the G5 15 above for £1161 with the same EARLY14 code. This is a much better deal than the RTX 2060 Alienware M15 R2 laptop in our eyes, which will set you back at least £1762 with Dell’s AW14 offer code.

Moving on to pre-built PCs, the New G5 gaming desktop range has another worthy contender, with an Intel Core i7-9700, 16GB of RAM, a RTX 2060 GPU plus a 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD combo for £1315. You also get a 24in InfinityEdge monitor included for the price, too, making it even better value.

Alienware desktops are also included in the deal, and our top pick is the Ryzen 7 3700X edition of their Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition desktop, which also comes with 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2060 Super GPU and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo for £1418 after the AW14 code is applied. If you want to go all in, the top-end Aurora Ryzen Edition can be had for for £2063 after the code is applied, and that gets you a Ryzen 9 3900X CPU, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 2080 Super card.

All of these can be customised, so mess around with configurations and see what you find. For instance, if you buy one of the Aurora Ryzen desktops, you can get the ultrawide AW3420DW monitor I mentioned above for even less than its current sale price – £1031 instead of £1100 – saving you another £70.

Be sure to flag up any other bargains you spot in the comments below.