Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
1

Rust's roads are now littered with knackered old cars

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

2nd July 2020 / 9:25PM

Nudist tree-puncher Rust is feeling the need for speed. While Facepunch Studio’s big ol’ murder sandbox has so far let you locomote by foot, horseback or the miracle of flight, today’s update has littered the wilderness with battered old motorcars. They’re filthy, broken, knackered old lemons, but hey – there’s a reason the devs didn’t call the thing “factory-condition”, isn’t there?

Arriving in this week’s update, Rust’s modular motors come in three sizes – from knackered old hatchbacks to gnarly minibuses fit for a wasteland road trip.

Scattered by the roadside, Rust’s battered jalopies will start off in a right state – beaten to hell, with no fuel and totally busted engines. Low-tier engine parts and fuel can be found scattered around the map, with more reliable components available at the Compound. It’s only once you’ve kitted out your junker in working parts that things can really start moving. Adding a vehicle lift to the compound will let you start tricking out your ride – extra seats, storage space, water tanks, and bodywork kits to really start showing off.

Cars have been in the pipeline for a good while, first teased all the way back in a devblog from 2015. Part of what’s taken them so long are the map changes needed to accommodate them. Today’s update has done a lot of work to clean up roads, smoothing out intersections, widening them a smidge and making sure roadside decorations don’t tread on the tarmac. Vehicle input lag has also been reduced, regardless of whether you’re driving a car, helicopter, horse or hot air balloon.

Today’s update also removes helicopters and microcopters from the roadside, moving them behind a new NPC found at Bandit Town. Facepunch reckon they’ll be doing more to expand these “RPG elements” going forwards, eventually adding missions and quests to the game. Rust is currently 50% off on Steam for £15.49/€16.99/$19.99.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Rust

A farewell to arms

23

Rust's new companion app lets you activate traps from your phone

1

Rust's new Instruments DLC lets you shred the shovel bass

4

Rust will offer refunds as they stop shipping Linux client

25

Latest articles

Conan Exiles has been exiled from its free launch on the Epic Games Store

6

A Fallout TV show is on the way from the makers of Westworld

13

Mortal Shell is a body-hopping Dark Souls tribute act, with wicked lute solos

Epic lute

1

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's frenetic take on battle royale, is now streaming on Twitch

4