Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Save up to £30 on some of our favourite Steelseries gaming headsets today

Alan Martin

Contributor

2nd July 2020 / 12:30PM

Steelseries Arctis Pro - Best gaming headset 2020

We love a good Steelseries Arctis gaming headset here at RPS, and we love them even more when they’re on sale. Handy, then, that Amazon UK have knocked £30 off the Arctis 5 at the moment, taking this excellent wired headset down to a very appealing £80, while the super fancy Arctis Pro + GameDAC has had £15 shaved off its price, taking it to £185. Plus, as an added bonus, they’ve also dropped the price of Steelseries’ ambidextrous Sensei Ten mouse to an all-time low of £40.

The highlight of Amazon’s Steelseries sale is the Arctis 5 gaming headset, which can now be had for £80 in either black or white – a saving of 27% on its usual price of £110. It’s dropped to £80 a couple of times before in the last six months, according to our price tracker, but the white version has been stuck up at £110 ever since the beginning of April, while the black version has been hovering around the £95 mark. The only time either of them have gone below £80 was during last year’s Black Friday sale.

The Arctis 5 is essentially a wired version of our favourite wireless gaming headset, the Arctis 7. As Katharine writes in our best gaming headset list, its unusual suspension design means that the metal frame never touches your head, allowing for hours of comfortable gaming time. “Whereas other headsets often always leave me with a vice-like headache after 30 minutes, the Arctis 7 just lets me get on with playing games,” she says.

If nothing but the very best gaming headset will do, though, then the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is also reduced. At £185, its black and white models get a modest 8% reduction, which is a decent saving on its recent price, which has fluctuated between £200 and £250. It has, admittedly, been cheaper in recent months – the white model was £170 for the whole of March, and the black version even got as low as £150 around the same period.

That said, £185 is still infinitely preferable to paying £250 for this kind of headset, and the main benefit you get over the Arctis 5 is the dedicated DAC and headphone amp, which gives you a lot more control over your headset’s audio settings while also improving the sound quality. Sure, it’s probably overkill for most, but it’s still the best high-end gaming headset we’ve tested so far.

Finally, there’s the Steelseries Sensei Ten gaming mouse, down from £70 to a very agreeable £40 – which is also the cheapest this ambidextrous mouse has ever been.

A newer version of Steelseries’ classic Sensei mouse, this symmetrical gaming mouse is a great option for left-handed PC gamers, and at this price is a much better buy than their existing Sensei 310 gaming mouse, too, which will currently set you back closer to £50.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alan Martin

Contributor

Alan is RPS' new deals deputy, rustling up all the latest game and hardware bargains for your discounted deals pleasure.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

UK should regulate loot boxes as gambling, House Of Lords report recommends

7

Ostranauts is a jaw-dropping space sim, trapped in a brutal interface

Ah dinnea ken if I can take any more, Captain

10

Dell have knocked up to 40% off loads of gaming monitors, laptops and desktops

Syscrusher is the most fun I've had in an FPS all year

It's the system

9

Latest articles

UK should regulate loot boxes as gambling, House Of Lords report recommends

7

Ostranauts is a jaw-dropping space sim, trapped in a brutal interface

Ah dinnea ken if I can take any more, Captain

10

Dell have knocked up to 40% off loads of gaming monitors, laptops and desktops

Syscrusher is the most fun I've had in an FPS all year

It's the system

9