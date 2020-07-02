Save up to £30 on some of our favourite Steelseries gaming headsets today

We love a good Steelseries Arctis gaming headset here at RPS, and we love them even more when they’re on sale. Handy, then, that Amazon UK have knocked £30 off the Arctis 5 at the moment, taking this excellent wired headset down to a very appealing £80, while the super fancy Arctis Pro + GameDAC has had £15 shaved off its price, taking it to £185. Plus, as an added bonus, they’ve also dropped the price of Steelseries’ ambidextrous Sensei Ten mouse to an all-time low of £40.

The highlight of Amazon’s Steelseries sale is the Arctis 5 gaming headset, which can now be had for £80 in either black or white – a saving of 27% on its usual price of £110. It’s dropped to £80 a couple of times before in the last six months, according to our price tracker, but the white version has been stuck up at £110 ever since the beginning of April, while the black version has been hovering around the £95 mark. The only time either of them have gone below £80 was during last year’s Black Friday sale.

The Arctis 5 is essentially a wired version of our favourite wireless gaming headset, the Arctis 7. As Katharine writes in our best gaming headset list, its unusual suspension design means that the metal frame never touches your head, allowing for hours of comfortable gaming time. “Whereas other headsets often always leave me with a vice-like headache after 30 minutes, the Arctis 7 just lets me get on with playing games,” she says.

If nothing but the very best gaming headset will do, though, then the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is also reduced. At £185, its black and white models get a modest 8% reduction, which is a decent saving on its recent price, which has fluctuated between £200 and £250. It has, admittedly, been cheaper in recent months – the white model was £170 for the whole of March, and the black version even got as low as £150 around the same period.

That said, £185 is still infinitely preferable to paying £250 for this kind of headset, and the main benefit you get over the Arctis 5 is the dedicated DAC and headphone amp, which gives you a lot more control over your headset’s audio settings while also improving the sound quality. Sure, it’s probably overkill for most, but it’s still the best high-end gaming headset we’ve tested so far.

Finally, there’s the Steelseries Sensei Ten gaming mouse, down from £70 to a very agreeable £40 – which is also the cheapest this ambidextrous mouse has ever been.

A newer version of Steelseries’ classic Sensei mouse, this symmetrical gaming mouse is a great option for left-handed PC gamers, and at this price is a much better buy than their existing Sensei 310 gaming mouse, too, which will currently set you back closer to £50.