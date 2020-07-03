Beat Newegg's 4th July sale with these superior CPU and graphics cards deals

Newegg may have some pretty good gaming laptop deals going on at the moment as part of their big 4th July celebrations, those looking to build a new PC on the cheap by buying individual components are actually better off looking elsewhere, as we’ve found several CPU and graphics card deals that are a lot better than what you’ll find on Newegg.

Let’s start with CPUs. Newegg’s picks are the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for $180 and Ryzen 7 3700X for $280, saving you between 10-15% off their normal list price. Best Buy are also getting in on the 4th July deals action, too, as they currently have the Intel Core i5-9600K for $200 and the Core i3-9100 for $115.

However, as you may well have seen from our regularly updated CPU deals hub, you can get all those CPUs cheaper elsewhere:

The only truly good deals Newegg have are on the Ryzen 5 3600X, which you can currently get for $225, and the Intel Core i7-9700K, which is now down to $372.

It’s a similar story with graphics cards. If you’re looking for an RTX 2080 Super, for example, Newegg’s cheapest 4th July deal is the EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super KO Gaming model for $710, but you’ll actually find a cheaper version of that card in their regular store – the MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Ventus XS OC for $700. It’s not a huge difference, all told, but hey, if I had the option of keeping $10 in my pocket, I’d take it.

Meanwhile, if you’re eyeing up some of the AMD Radeon RX 5000 graphics card deals over on Best Buy, you’re once again better off heading to Newegg. They’re not part of Newegg’s 4th July deals (they’ve only got one RX 5700 XT card on offer at the moment), but you can find cheaper prices on both the RX 5700 XT and RX 5500 XT in their regular product listings:

In short, don’t always believe the promised savings, and consult our regularly updated Graphics card deals hub for all the latest and best prices on today’s best graphics cards before clicking that Buy button.