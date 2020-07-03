Gaming monitor deals of the week - 3rd July 2020

It hasn’t been a bad week for gaming monitor deals, all told. Not only are most the gaming monitor deals we sourced last week still available (or at least available on back order), but Newegg and Best Buy sales mean there’s suddenly a whole lot more choice for those buying in the US. Dell are holding another big sale in the UK, too, adding another couple of great gaming monitor deals to the pile, too.

So, read on below for all the cheapest gaming monitor deals around right now, including as many deals on our best gaming monitor recommendations as we can find. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest G-Sync gaming monitor deals or the lowest ultrawide gaming monitor deals, here are the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

None this week…

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

The black version of Dell’s Alienware AW2521HF monitor is currently £100 off as part of their latest ten-day Premier sale at the moment, bringing this 240Hz gaming monitor down to a much more attractive price.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Our current best gaming monitor and RPS Rig recommendation monitor, the AOC 24G2U is finally available to order at its normal price of £180 again. With its superb colour accuracy and 144Hz refresh rate, it’s fantastic value for those looking to make the most of their money.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, IPS panel

At a glance, this looks the same as the great panel above, but it has one major difference: its refresh rate is only 75Hz. That means your frame rate will be capped at 75fps. Maybe that’s not important to you – and if not this is a bargain. Just use the code PRODUCT5 at checkout to get it for this price.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

If 75Hz feels like too big a compromise, then this Acer monitor is worth considering as an alternative. It doesn’t have the height-adjustable stand, but it’s hard to go wrong for the price if you’re desperate for a cheap 144Hz display.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

One of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, the LG 27GL63T is finally back to what it cost at the end of February. Packing an accurate IPS panel and a 144Hz refresh rate, this is a good way of getting a big gaming screen without breaking the bank.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

This big 32in gaming monitor seems to have it all: a 2560×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate all for well under £300. It’s around £50 cheaper than any other price we’ve seen for this screen at the moment, making this a bargain that shouldn’t be missed if you’re in the market for a big cheap gaming display.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 165Hz, curved VA panel

There’s a lot of monitor for you money here: a curved 27in display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Considering the monitor alone was originally marked up as £355, it’s not a bad price at all.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 280Hz, IPS panel

Currently out of stock but available to back order, this Asus TUF Gaming monitor is pretty impressive for the price. It has a super-fast 280Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for fans of twitchy shooter where every frame counts.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £50 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q can currently be had for £40 off its usual price. While a 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in isn’t exactly ideal, this is still a great way to get a big gaming screen on the cheap.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Currently £60 cheaper than normal, this 32in screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2560×1440 resolution.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is currently £200 off as part of their 10-day Premier Sale at the moment, making it a good time to take the plunge on this full-fat G-Sync gaming monitor. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra sleek design, this is a good alternative to the Asus ROG Swift monitor listed below.

Specs: 29in, 2560×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

It doesn’t have as high a resolution as other ultrawide gaming monitors listed below, but 2560×1080 is still perfectly sharp for a gaming monitor of this size and it makes it a heck of a lot cheaper to boot. Plus, you still get a 75Hz refresh rate and a nice accurate IPS panel, making this an ultrawide gaming monitor bargain.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to Freesync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

This was £580 a week ago, so a decent discount on an already keenly priced screen. Although it’s in the FreeSync section, it’s also listed as G-Sync compatible for all you Nvidia fans out there.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

None this week…

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

$50 off this Asus TUF Gaming monitor makes it a good buy if you’re on a tight budget. With a 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, your PC will be able to cut loose and push into triple-figure frame rates.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

At $220, this 27in monitor is a bit of a steal. Just $20 more than the Asus above and you get a bigger screen and the same 144Hz refresh rate. The resolution isn’t ideal for work at this kind of panel size, but if all you want is a big screen for playing games, you really can’t go wrong here.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

The cheapest monitor in our list this week is stonkingly good value. It’s down $100 from its normal list price, and for just $179 you get a monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz and proper G-Sync Compatible certification, making it a good buy regardless of whether you have an Nvidia or AMD graphics card.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 155Hz, TN panel

Down from $400, this Dell monitor has it all at a decent price. It has a resolution of 2560×1440, and with a 155Hz refresh rate you’ll be able to get impressively high FPS if you have a sufficiently powerful graphics card.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

With a substantial $250 discount, you’re getting an awful lot of screen for your money here. It’s a 34in display packing a 3440×1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, giving you plenty of desktop space to play with.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

