How to get the Hyper Scape beta via Twitch drops

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s Battle Royale game and is having a beta test right now. Hyper Scape is quite unique when compared to the established battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. It has guns and skills can be upgraded by picking up duplicates, respawn points to revive your teammates, and a map that shrinks per district rather than an ever shrinking circle.

If that sounds good to you and you want to play the game for yourself, we have the steps you need to take in order to get into the Hyper Scape beta.

How to get Hyper Scape

To play Hyper Scape, you will need to watch certain Twitch streams with your Twitch account linked to your Uplay account. This is to get Twitch drops, which can then be redeemed in the Uplay store.

Here are the steps you need to complete to get access to the Hyper Scape beta:

You will need an active Uplay account and a Twitch account. Sign up for both of those accounts. You will then need to link your Uplay and Twitch accounts. You can do so by going to the Ubisoft Drops page. It will ask you to sign into both your Twitch and Uplay accounts, then to authorise the link between both accounts. Once you’ve successfully linked your accounts, head to Twitch and watch a Hyper Scape stream. Make sure that you’re watching a stream with the “Drops Enabled” tag. You can find a list of currently active streams for Hyper Scape here. I’d compare the list of streams with the Ubisoft approved streamer list, just in case. (You do not need to interact with the streamer and can even set your profile to offline. If you just want the game, you can just have the stream running in the background while you do something else.) You’ll eventually get a notification in Twitch notifications. Click the notifications tab and click the message to go to the Inventory screen. It’ll look like this:

Log into your Uplay account and click on the Hyper Scape “Click here to get access now” banner.

You should now have access to the technical test if you see message. The image below will show you exactly what you are looking for. Remember that you’ll need at least 7.63GB of hard drive space to install the game. Click “Start Playing” to redeem the activation key and install the game.

Once you’ve installed the game, simply open it up and get playing!

How long do I have to get a Hyper Scape drop?

You will be able to get Hyper Scape by watching Drop Enabled streams right now. You only have until Tuesday, July 7th to get the Twitch drop. Check out the following times for your region:

UK : July 7th – 16:59 BST

: July 7th – 16:59 BST Europe : July 7th – 17:59 CEST

: July 7th – 17:59 CEST East Coast US : July 7th – 11:59 EDT

: July 7th – 11:59 EDT West Coast US: July 7th – 8:59 PDT

Can I play Hyper Scape in my country?

Sadly, only certain parts of the world can get Twitch drops for Hyper Scape. To participate in the Hyper Scape beta, you will need to live in one of the following countries:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

USA

By taking the steps above, you should now have access to Hyper Scape. When you load the game, you’ll find that there is a 10 tier battle pass with some unique items to unlock. Ubisoft has hinted at more battle pass tiers coming for the launch version. But for now you’re probably itching to get in, so load up Hyper Scape and have fun!