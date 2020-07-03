Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Medieval town builder The Settlers has been delayed "until further notice"

Lauren Morton

Contributor

3rd July 2020 / 8:25PM

Town-building simulation The Setters has been in the works for a while but it will be some more whiles yet before it launches. Ubisoft have announced that the upcoming eighth entry to the Settlers series is delayed so the team can work on responding to fan feedback. A new date hasn’t yet been chosen.

“While we are on the right path to deliver a great game, we really want to deliver an exceptional gaming experience,” says the announcement post. “The additional time will be used to address your feedback and deliver the best The Settlers game possible.”

“There are so many The Settlers fans out there who love the many different aspects of the game. Be it the economic part, the military, the look and feel, the ‘wuselfaktor’ or the inviting world—to name a few,” they say. They believe The Settlers is on the right track, but isn’t yet the “exceptional gaming experience” they’re looking for.

The team working on The Settlers haven’t been silent this year, as sometimes precedes a game delay. They’ve been routinely posting news updates about the game’s various buildings, biomes, and other details. Seems they need a bit more time to nail the next game, despite the progress.

Ubisoft say they aren’t able to provide a new timeframe or date to expect the game. I imagine we probably won’t be seeing it at next weekend’s Ubisoft Forward showcase then.

Lauren Morton

Contributor

