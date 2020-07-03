Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

3rd July 2020 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, a1, b1, c1, d1, d2 is a possible cluster, unlike a2, b2, c2, d2, e3. To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

 

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: 1920 (defoxed by ylla)

A. Lightship Huron launched (captaincabinets)
B. Wall Street bombing (mrpier, Stugle)
C. Bloody Sunday – Dublin Castle killings (Gothnak)
D. Puglia’s captain killed in Split (Syt)
E. South African Air Force founded (captaincabinets)
F. The Scenic Railway opens (GrouchoMerckx)
G. Antwerp Olympics (Syt)
H. Ray Bradbury born (Gothnak, Electric Dragon)
I. Duluth lynchings (fitzevan)
J. First Agatha Christie novel published (GrouchoMerckx, Gothnak)
K. First house occupied in Welwyn Garden City (ylla)
L. Lincoln Memorial statue finished/installed (Gothnak)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

