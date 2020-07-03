Ubisoft Forward teaser reveals some of the games coming to the July 12th showcase

Ubisoft may be sliding in to the tail end of the summer FakE3 showcases, but they’re not to be outdone. A new teaser trailer hints at which games we’ll see during their upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase on Sunday, July 12th. You probably won’t be surprised by the names if you’ve kept up with this year’s not-E3 but hey, here’s your confirmation.

It’s a 33 second video but you’re only getting 13 seconds of games mashed in between Ubisoft’s biggo logo. Each shot is a split between two games though so maybe that makes it 26 seconds. Ah, Maths, here ya go:



One of the obvious suspects is of course Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which we saw some almost gameplay of during Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 showcase in May. I’d hazard a guess that Ubisoft were saving the more in-depth look for their own presentation. Hopefully.

Several nighttime London shots are in there as well, meaning another look at Watch Dogs Legion‘s post-Brexit police state dystopia. Ubisoft’s new battle royale game Hyper Scape appears to be getting a nod as well. Perhaps they’ll be laying out some concrete plans for its future.

Those are just the shown bits, of course. Although Ubisoft announced delays for both, I imagine we may hear some mention of Rainbow Six Quarantine and Gods & Monsters waiting in the wing.

Ubisoft Forward will be live on July 12th at 8pm BST / 12pm PDT.

