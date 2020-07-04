Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th July 2020 / 9:00AM

We’re having another quiet one on the notE3 front, though we’ll be back into it next week with streams including Ubisoft and Devolver Digital blasting their games about on the weekend.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alice Bee

Alice is on hols!

Alice0

I’m looking forward to idly plonking down seaside villages in Townscaper on one screen while an undemanding film plays on the other. Such lovely little villages. The obtuse combination of blocks that spawns a crane was a big surprise to me so I wonder what else I’ve not yet seen.

Colm

Colm is on hols!

Dave

I’ve now got internet in the new place and about time too! I recently purchased Burnout Paradise Remastered and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy from the Steam sale, but I’m also intrigued by Hyper Scape‘s beta that’s happening right now. If you want to join in on that, we have a guide for how to do that before it’s too late.

Graham

I’ve been enjoying methodically cracking open spaceships in Hardspace: Shipbreaker for the past week, but I’m ready for something new. I’m tempted by Satisfactory, after Alex’s article about its pipes made the factory builder sound so exciting.

Imogen

Imogen is also on hols!

Katharine

Animal Crossing got its big summer update yesterday, so I’m going to be spending my weekend dive-bombing into its oceans and snorkelling my way around to try and find my fav AC character, Pascal. I might also carry on my sealife adventure in Beyond Blue on PC if I manage to tear myself away, as I’ve been looking forward to this big whale ’em up ever since I first played it at PAX last year.

Matt

Last weekend I didn’t play much of Desperados 3, because I am still silly. This weekend I will actually be less silly.

Matthew

I’ve finished Dog Murderer Simulator 2020 so will continue my journey through my PC preview build of Death Stranding. It baffles and beguiles in equal measure, but man, if those desolate hills aren’t a chill place to escape to after all this *gestures to general surroundings*

Nate

This is a simple question to answer this weekend, as I’m headed back to play a bit of Dwarf Fortress. Headed back, indeed, to the Basement Of Curiosity. It will be good to see Id again, I hope he’s coped with lockdown ok.

Ollie

Well, Hades has released its final major update before full release, so that’s my weekend gone already.

Sin

I will attempt not to play more Shipbreaker and probably fail. I have not yet died, or even damaged a major component, and I am proud of having taken apart my first Gecko with very little waste. Perhaps I will resume my campaign of piracy in Distant Worlds, or continue with my happy little Ostriv hamlet. I also have two more episodes of Dark Matter to watch, having foolishly put off the third and best season for far too long. Zoie Palmer is criminally overlooked.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

