Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
4

Back 4 Blood delivers fans some Hope with a new image

Lauren Morton

Contributor

6th July 2020 / 6:08PM

If you’re not tired of zombies, the good news is neither are Turtle Rock Studios, the folks behind Left 4 Dead. Last year they announced Back 4 Blood, a triumphant return for the numeral 4 and zombies, but have been quiet about it since. As proof that their project remains undead, Turtle Rock have shuffled out a new concept art image. You can spot the not cropped version below.

In a new post, Turtle Rock say “we wanted to give you a sneak peek and a bit of Hope,” presumably meaning, yes, that very fortified-looking base bearing the same name. For now, there’s nothing more concrete than a sun-dappled Hope on a hillside flying a United States flag.

As for what we knew already, they divulged only a few details last year. “You’ll be able to shoot up a lot of zombies like in Left 4 Dead, but there’s a whole lot of new stuff in Back 4 Blood which makes it unique,” they said over a year ago when Back 4 Blood was announced.

At the time they didn’t share what would be new about Back 4 Blood, nor have they now, but it will include PvP and a campaign. It’s not a battle royale game. We’ve got enough of those anyhow.

At least for now, Turtle Rock don’t seem to have a release date or gameplay to share. They did respond to one Twitter user who asked about a trailer to say “we’re working on it.” Whether or not we’ll see said trailer imminently is as much your guess as mine.

For more on Back 4 Blood, you can peep Turtle Rock’s FAQ page, which for the moment appears to still be some of the most current information on their next zombie shooter.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Left 4 Dead creators announce Back 4 Blood

30

You can grab Watch Dogs 2 free during Ubisoft Forward on July 12

L.A. Noire VR developers are working on another VR game for Rockstar

4

Plebby Quest: The Crusades review

Square strategy

4

Latest articles

You can grab Watch Dogs 2 free during Ubisoft Forward on July 12

L.A. Noire VR developers are working on another VR game for Rockstar

4

Plebby Quest: The Crusades review

Square strategy

4

"Sperm be gone": people hate The Sims 4's new eyeliner, so they've modded it out

Oh dear

10