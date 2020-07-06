Gaming monitor deals of the week - 6th July 2020

It’s a good week for cheap gaming monitor deals, as Amazon have kicked off their July Summer Sale this week and Dell are holding another big sale in the UK and US, adding lots of great gaming monitor deals to the equation to give us plenty of choice. The gaming monitor deal highlights from Amazon’s sale are a bunch of Acer gaming monitors, including a load of ultrawide gaming monitor deals, while Dell’s best deals centre around their 240Hz gaming monitors.

So, read on below for all the cheapest gaming monitor deals around right now, including as many deals on our best gaming monitor recommendations as we can find. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest G-Sync gaming monitor deals or the lowest ultrawide gaming monitor deals, here are the top gaming monitor deals of the week.

To help you get a great gaming monitor deal, there are a couple of things to think about. A monitor’s panel type, for instance, can often be a great indicator of how colour accurate it will be, with IPS being the most accurate, followed by VA and then TN. That said, there are still plenty of good TN panels out there that can rival the very best IPS screens, and they’re usually found on Nvidia G-Sync displays.

If your graphics card is regularly hitting 60fps, then you may also want to consider a monitor with a high refresh rate such as 144Hz, as this will help games feel much smoother. Nvidia graphics card owners can also benefit from getting a monitor with Nvidia G-Sync support, which will help cut down on stuttering and screen tear when playing at high refresh rates. But if you’d rather save some money, then you should opt for one of Nvidia’s certified G-Sync Compatible monitors. These are AMD FreeSync monitors that have been approved by Nvidia to give a good G-Sync-like experience. AMD graphics card owners, on the other hand, should stick to monitors with AMD FreeSync support.

Gaming monitor deals (UK):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

The Acer Predator X27P is one of the best 4K gaming monitors around at the moment, alongside Asus’ ROG Swift PG27UQ. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, a super accurate IPS panel with full Nvidia G-Sync support, and a peak brightness of a whopping 1000cd/m2. Normally £1800, this is the lowest price this monitor’s ever been, making it a great time to pick one up if you’re after one of the best 4K displays you can buy right now.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

The black version of Dell’s Alienware AW2521HF monitor is currently £100 off as part of their latest ten-day Premier sale at the moment, bringing this 240Hz gaming monitor down to a much more attractive price.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

Our current best gaming monitor and RPS Rig recommendation monitor, the AOC 24G2U is finally available to order at its normal price of £180 again. With its superb colour accuracy and 144Hz refresh rate, it’s fantastic value for those looking to make the most of their money.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, IPS panel

At a glance, this looks the same as the great panel above, but it has one major difference: its refresh rate is only 75Hz. That means your frame rate will be capped at 75fps. Maybe that’s not important to you – and if not this is a bargain. Just use the code PRODUCT5 at checkout to get it for this price.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

This big 32in gaming monitor seems to have it all: a 2560×1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate all for well under £300. It’s around £50 cheaper than any other price we’ve seen for this screen at the moment, making this a bargain that shouldn’t be missed if you’re in the market for a big cheap gaming display.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 280Hz, IPS panel

Currently out of stock but available to back order, this Asus TUF Gaming monitor is pretty impressive for the price. It has a super-fast 280Hz refresh rate, making it a great choice for fans of twitchy shooter where every frame counts.

Specs: 28in, 3840×2160, 60Hz, IPS panel

Normally £400, this 4K IPS display is currently £50 cheaper than usual. Not a huge discount in the grand scheme of things, but it’s still a pretty great discount all the same for a gaming monitor of this size and calibre. It can even do a bit of HDR, too, thanks to its HDR10 support.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

One of Nvidia’s official G-Sync Compatible monitors, the Asus VG278Q can currently be had for £40 off its usual price. While a 1920×1080 resolution on a 27in isn’t exactly ideal, this is still a great way to get a big gaming screen on the cheap.

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, curved VA panel

If you want a really big gaming screen for less money than normal, then look no further than Asus’ TUF Gaming VG32VQ. Currently £60 cheaper than normal, this 32in screen has a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2560×1440 resolution.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with Nvidia G-Sync

The Acer Predator Z35P is arguably the best ultrawide gaming monitor you can buy right now (it’s certainly our top pick for ultrawide gaming), and it’s currently £170 off, too. That’s a great price for a monitor of this calibre, especially since it’s a full-fat G-Sync display rather than an AMD Freesync one, and it hasn’t been this cheap for at least six months.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel with AMD Freesync

If you simply can’t stand curved ultrawide displays, then Acer’s XV340CKP is as straight as an arrow. It’s got a higher refresh rate than the Z35P, but it’s only an AMD Freesync screen rather than a full-fat G-Sync one, and Nvidia haven’t yet certified it as one of the G-Sync Compatible displays, either. Given the Z35p is only another £80 or so, we’d probably recommend spending the extra if you can possibly help it, but this is still a decent buy if you’re determined to get a flat 3440×1440 display.

Specs: 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz, curved VA panel with AMD Freesync Premium Pro

Acer’s ludicrously wide 49in gaming display is effectively two 27in 1080p monitors rammed together, a bit like Samsung’s CHG90. I have a real soft spot for these types of super ultrawide gaming displays, but I’ll fully admit they’re not for everyone. Down £50 from its usual price, this is a lot cheaper than getting a Samsung one.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Dell’s ultrawide Alienware monitor is currently £200 off as part of their 10-day Premier Sale at the moment, making it a good time to take the plunge on this full-fat G-Sync gaming monitor. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an ultra sleek design, this is a good alternative to the Asus ROG Swift monitor listed below.

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 120Hz, curved IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

Normally £1090, this ultrawide G-Sync screen has everything you could possibly want. As well as a super accurate IPS panel, you get a 120Hz refresh rate and two USB3 ports for your peripherals. It’s still quite expensive compared to Freesync ultrawide monitors, but when there aren’t many ultrawide monitor deals available at the moment, this is still a decent saving on this type of screen.

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, curved VA panel with AMD FreeSync

This was £580 a week ago, so a decent discount on an already keenly priced screen. Although it’s in the FreeSync section, it’s also listed as G-Sync compatible for all you Nvidia fans out there.

Gaming monitor deals (US):

G-Sync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 3840×2160, 144Hz, IPS panel with G-Sync Ultimate

Just like its UK counterpart, the Acer Predator X27 is also on sale in the US right now, with a whopping $400 shaved off its usual price. It’s got everything you could possibly want from a 27in 4K display – a 144Hz refresh rate, a super accurate IPS panel with full Nvidia G-Sync support, and a peak brightness of 1000cd/m2. It’s expensive, sure, but you’re not going to find a monitor with all these features for less.

FreeSync monitor deals

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

$70 cheaper than normal, the Alienware AW2720HF is a 27in 1920×1080 gaming monitor with a massive 240Hz refresh rate. While 1080p isn’t an ideal resolution for a 27in gaming screen, this is still a good price if you’re after a super high refresh rate display that you’re only going to be using for games.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, IPS panel

Then again, when Dell’s smaller 25in Alienware AW2521HFL is just $20 less, you’re probably better off going for this screen instead of its 27in sibling. It has the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1920×1080 resolution and flat IPS panel, but its higher pixel density will make it a better fit for work and play alike. The ‘L’ in its name, meanwhile, just signifies that it comes in Dell’s “lunar white” colour scheme rather than all-black. Normally $510, that’s a saving of $150.

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, IPS panel

$50 off this Asus TUF Gaming monitor makes it a good buy if you’re on a tight budget. With a 1920×1080 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, your PC will be able to cut loose and push into triple-figure frame rates.

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

At $220, this 27in monitor is a bit of a steal. Just $20 more than the Asus above and you get a bigger screen and the same 144Hz refresh rate. The resolution isn’t ideal for work at this kind of panel size, but if all you want is a big screen for playing games, you really can’t go wrong here.

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

The cheapest monitor in our list this week is stonkingly good value. It’s down $100 from its normal list price, and for just $179 you get a monitor with a refresh rate of 144Hz and proper G-Sync Compatible certification, making it a good buy regardless of whether you have an Nvidia or AMD graphics card.

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 155Hz, TN panel

Down from $400, this Dell monitor has it all at a decent price. It has a resolution of 2560×1440, and with a 155Hz refresh rate you’ll be able to get impressively high FPS if you have a sufficiently powerful graphics card.

Ultrawide monitor deals

Specs: 34in, 3440×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

With a substantial $250 discount, you’re getting an awful lot of screen for your money here. It’s a 34in display packing a 3440×1440 resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate, giving you plenty of desktop space to play with.

How to get the best monitor deal:

Not sure where to start with all these gaming monitors? An easy way of deciding which gaming monitor is right for you is to start with your graphics card. Got an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or below? Then you’ll probably want a 1920×1080 monitor, as this will mean you can play games at the fastest, smoothest speeds. Got an Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 or above? Then you should probably aim for a 2560×1440 screen, as you really need one of these cards to make the most of this resolution when playing games. Meanwhile, Nvidia RTX 2080 and above owners will be able to make the most of 3840×2160 monitors.

Of course, most of the monitor deals above are for screens with AMD FreeSync support rather than Nvidia’s G-Sync tech, so if you’re unsure what either of those things mean or just need a refresher on what they do, have a read of our G-Sync vs FreeSync article. Previously, you needed an AMD graphics card to take advantage of FreeSync, and an Nvidia graphics card to make full use of G-Sync. However, thanks to Nvidia’s recent driver update, all Nvidia graphics card owners can now take advantage of what FreeSync has to offer so they can carry on enjoying smooth, tear-free gaming for a fraction of the price. As a result, buying a good FreeSync monitor is now a much better way of saving money than finding a good G-Sync deal.

That said, there are some FreeSync monitors that don’t play as nicely with Nvidia graphics cards as others, which is why Nvidia are currently in the process of testing all the FreeSync monitors out there to see if they fit within their official G-Sync Compatible standard. We have a complete list of all the confirmed G-Sync Compatible monitors so far, so make sure you check your deal against this list to see if it’s guaranteed to give you a good experience. That said, there are plenty of non-G-Sync Compatible monitors I’ve tested that have worked perfectly fine with my Nvidia graphics card, so there’s still a good chance it will work absolutely fine even if it hasn’t made Nvidia’s official list yet.

