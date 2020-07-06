Our favourite ultrawide gaming monitor is £170 off today

The Acer Predator Z35p remains one of the best gaming monitors you can buy right now if you’re after a 120Hz ultrawide gaming screen, but the main problem I’ve always had with it is its high price. Thankfully, Amazon UK have removed that obstacle today as part of their July Summer Sale, knocking £170 off its usual price of £800 to take it down to a much more appealing £630, which is the cheapest it’s been since last year’s Black Friday sale. That’s not the only gaming monitor on sale today, either, so read on below for our Amazon Summer Sale monitor deal highlights.

Amazon will tell you you’re actually saving £270 off the Predator Z35p, but my Amazon price tracker shows this monitor hasn’t cost its list price of £900 for absolutely ages. Instead, it’s tended to hover somewhere between £700-800 over the last six months or so, but as I mentioned earlier, this is the first time it’s gone down to £630 in absolutely ages. Over Black Friday, it dropped as low as £550, but £630 is still a decent price considering you’re getting a 3440×1440 resolution display, a 120Hz refresh rate and full Nvidia G-Sync support.

If you simply can’t stand curved screens, though, then the Acer Nitro XV340CKP is also on sale today for £550, which is around £120 off its usual price. This 34in IPS panel is as straight as an arrow, and comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, a height-adjustable stand and a 3440×1440 resolution, putting it on a very similar playing field to its Z35P cousin. The only real difference is that the Nitro is an AMD Freesync screen, not a full-fat Nvidia G-Sync one. It’s also not one of Nvidia’s officially certified G-Sync Compatible monitors either (yet, anyway), so I can’t be absolutely sure how well it will play with Nvidia graphics cards. As a result, given that the Z35P is only another £80 or so on top of the XV340CKP rather than its usual £200-odd difference), I’d probably recommend spending the extra cash to get yourself a proper G-Sync screen.

Still, if a 21:9 aspect ratio isn’t quite wide enough for you, though, then you’ll also be pleased to hear that Acer’s Nitro EI491, which is their take on the ludicrously chonky Samsung CRG9) is also on sale today, dropping from £750 to £700. In truth, this 49in, 3840×1080, 144Hz gaming screen has been £700 for much of May and June according to my price tracker, and only rose to £750 in the last two weeks or so. So really, you’re just buying this monitor at its regular price at the moment, making it less of a good deal than the Z35p.

The Predator X27P is also on sale today for £1400, around £400 off its usual price. Eagle-eyed buyers will know this 4K Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate screen was, in fact, that very same price for two weeks in May, but this is still the cheapest this monitor has ever been, making it a good time to pick one up if you’ve been hankering after a 27in 4K display with some of the best HDR credentials you’ll find on a gaming display. Indeed, its peak brightness of 1000cd/m2 impressed when I had it in for testing, although the number of games that actually support HDR is still a bit on the slim side. For more info, have a read of my Acer Predator X27 review.

If none of these take your fancy, though, then be sure to check our regularly updated Gaming monitor deals hub for all the cheapest prices on today’s best gaming monitors.