Save almost £90 on this huge 12TB HDD

Next-gen console boxes may be all about super fast SSDs and what not, but there’s still no beating the exceptional value of a good old-fashioned external hard disk drive – and you’ll probably never need to uninstall another game again with today’s big storage deal, as Amazon UK have knocked almost £90 off the massive 12TB WD Black D10, the even larger cousin of their Black P10 drive. Once £300, according to our Amazon price tracker, this enormous HDD can now be had for £213 (that’s less than two pence per GB), which is much better value than loading up on 5TB Black P10 drives right now, which are also on sale for £109 apiece.

The WD Black D10 in question is actually their Xbox-branded drive, but it’s also compatible with PC and comes with three months worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as well, giving it a little bit of extra value. Likewise, its current price of £213 is also about as cheap as it’s ever been for the Black D10. Its price fell to an all-time low of £210 over Christmas 2019 and again for the first week of February, but since then it’s been stuck around its usual price of £300, with prices steadily falling to around £280 over the last six months.

If, of course, you’d rather just stick with a 5TB external HDD, then the Black P10 is also cheaper than usual at the moment, with the regular PC edition going for £109. Normally around £130, this is a pretty decent saving for this particular drive, but it did briefly fall to £100 at the end of February. It works out slightly more expensive than the D10, with the cost per GB coming in at a 0.0218p rather than a ridiculous 0.0175p, but we’re still talking a considerably smaller outlay than shelling out for an external SSD.

And just in case you were thinking about opting for one of the other models of the P10 or D10, I should point out that the 4TB P10 has actually gone up by a few quid in recent days to £100 (0.025p/GB), while the 2TB P10 has been £70 since the beginning of June (0.035p/GB). The 3TB P10 has, in fact, dropped in price slightly to £87 this week, but its price per gigabyte of 0.029p/GB still makes the 5TB model better value overall. As for the D10, the 8TB version is still a flat £179 (0.022p/GB).

If you are adamant about getting an external SSD for your PC, though, then I’d strongly recommend opting for the Crucial X8, which is also on sale today for £126 for the 1TB model, and £88 for the 500GB model.

Yes, the Crucial X8 is a lot more expensive than an external HDD like the Black P10 or D10, but it’s exponentially quicker at transferring your files across to your PC, and has much faster read and write times if you want to run your games off it, too. The 1TB model is particularly good value in this instance, as this USB 3.2 drive would normally set you back around £160. It’s also cheaper than a 1TB Samsung T5, too, which only supports the older USB 3.1 standard and currently sets you back £138 (or £82 for the 500GB version).

Storage isn’t the only thing on sale as part of Amazon’s July Summer Sale this week, as they’ve also shaved loads of money off a bunch of Acer gaming monitors and our favourite mechanical gaming keyboard, the Fnatic Streak. For more storage deals from around the web, however, make sure you check out our regularly updated SSD dealshub.