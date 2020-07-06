Shadow Warrior 3 announced, and it has a grappling hook

Lo Wang and his rude ‘tude will return next year in Shadow Warrior 3, developer Flying Wild Hog and publisher Devolver Digital announced today. He’s off to recapture an ancient dragon, which is probably fine. The most important detail: this time, the agile FPS has a grappling hook too. Congratulations, Shadow Warrior, on finally becoming a proper real video game. Game director Kuba Opoń says Flying Wild Hog “hope that Shadow Warrior 3 will feel like a homecoming for those fans that have been with us since the beginning.” Read into that as much as you want. For now, come see the trailer.



Details are thin for now. Expect guns, swords, magic, wisecracks, gore, and yes, a grappling hook. We’ll see more this weekend in the “gameplay trailer” promised for Devolver’s notE3 showcase, which is at 8pm on Saturday the 11th.

Shadow Warrior 3 is due to launch in 2021. The first Shadow Warrior was released by 3D Realms in 1997, then Flying Wild Hog rebooted it in 2013 in a new form quite different to its Duke Nukem-y roots.

“Completely against my expectations, I can’t think of a first-person shooter I’ve enjoyed more this year,” our former Adam (RPS in peace) said in his Shadow Warrior review. His 2016 Shadow Warrior 2 review took issue with a few parts but still declared it “anarchic, excessive, ridiculous, occasionally spectacular and almost entirely wonderful.” They’re good games. The whole lot have 75% discounts in the Steam Summer Sale right now, if you’re somehow out of games.

