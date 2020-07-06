Stardew Valley's next update will add "a significant new piece of endgame content"

If Stardew Valley were a flower it would be a perennial, constantly coming back each year with new blooms. Not long after releasing the massive 1.4 update that left a mark on every part of the game, developer ConcernedApe announced that he’d be working on yet another free content update. Over four years on, he’s still got plans for new additions, which will include some endgame content for update 1.5 he says.

ConcernedApe has a habit of being pretty quiet between updates, at least on Twitter. He’ll pop up every several months to dole out a nice little teaser like this one to show off something in the works for the next update.

It looks like Willy’s fish shop on the beach pier has a new back door. Where might it lead? Other locals in Pelican Town have bedrooms in their houses. I’d always assumed Willy had one at the top of the ladder in his shop like some kind of hip loft area, but it doesn’t actually lead anywhere. Or perhaps it’s some other kind of secret room only accessibly after becoming good friends with the local fisherman.

Stardew Valley 1.5 update… notice anything new in Willy's shop? Progress on the update is coming along steadily. It's still in a "nose to the grindstone" phase, but some good milestones have been met. This update adds a significant new piece of end-game content and much more! pic.twitter.com/FmjgDJnqYO — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 6, 2020

Whatever the case, ConcernedApe says that the new update will also add “a significant new piece of end-game content and much more,” though whether Willy’s new room is the endgame bit or the something more, I’m not sure.

Like cranberries in a greenhouse, Stardew Valley just keeps sprouting new fruit. Like, literally. Fans already voted to add banana trees in the next update. Aside from this new teaser, that’s the only thing we’re certain is coming in Stardew Valley 1.5.

For now, ConcernedApe says that it’s coming along steadily but is still in a “nose to the grindstone phase.” The giant 1.4 update released on PC at the end of 2019, so it’s no surprise that there’s lots of work yet to do on the next one.

In the meantime, maybe spruce up your save file with some of the best Stardew Valley mods, one of which should absolutely be this new one that lets you go swimming all over the valley.