Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics card 2020 Best free PC games Minecraft Dungeons secrets Warzone Bunker locations (including Bunker 11!)

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
7

Try the Souls-y action of Mortal Shell in its free open beta

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

6th July 2020 / 10:46AM

The unashamedly Dark Souls-inspired action of Mortal Shell is now available for everyone to try, as its closed beta test has become an open beta test by popular demand. Our Matthew liked what he played of the preview version, and it sounds worth a go.

“We expected demand but nothing like this,” developers Cold Symmetry explained. “We really didn’t want so many people to feel left out.” So now everyone can grab the open beta from the Epic Games Store.

The beta has trimmed out story spoilers so you can still go in fresh at launch. A lot of its land is off-limits too. But you do get to posses two Mortal Shells (the trick of the name is that we inhabit others’ bodies, not our own, and they sorta function as classes) as you go whack things. As for how large that actually makes the beta, well, it’s complicated. Cold Symmetry said it’s made with serious Soulsers in mind, so “It will take the best among you around an hour to complete it. For everyone else, expect your progress to be much slower.”

If you need persuading, here’s Matthew to tell you about what he saw:

Mortal Shell is due to launch in full later this year on the Epic Games Store as a timed exclusive, priced at £25.

“Epic’s financial support, for a small studio like ours, was clearly going to help us achieve those goals so it was something we had to consider earnestly,” the 15-person team explained. Fair play to ’em.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Mortal Shell shows off its Souls-inspired action

5

Mortal Shell is a body-hopping Dark Souls tribute act, with wicked lute solos

Epic lute

8

Minecraft Dungeons enchantments guide: all the perks listed

How to upgrade enchantment tiers

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

All the weapon stats

Latest articles

Minecraft Dungeons enchantments guide: all the perks listed

How to upgrade enchantment tiers

Minecraft Dungeons weapons guide: every melee and ranged weapon listed

All the weapon stats

Interview: the art and inspiration of Paralives, the indie game set to take on The Sims

From the ground up

3

Minecraft Dungeons armor guide: every perk listed

Best armor for your hero